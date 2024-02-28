RV, camping exhibition scheduled in Shanghai as market surges in China

The 19th Shanghai International Recreational Vehicle and Camping Exhibition will be held at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, and feature new-energy RVs.

Ti Gong

A camping and recreational vehicle exhibition will take place in Jiading District in late March as the development of RVs shifts to high gear in China.

The Shanghai International Recreational Vehicle and Camping Exhibition in its 19th version will be held at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Anting Town, and feature six areas with new-energy RVs, outdoor camping equipment, and support facilities on display.

Bringing together several hundred RV and camping companies, the event will see the debut of some new RV and camping products, allowing visitors to experience the development and attractiveness of RVs.

Ti Gong

A range of activities such as a forum focusing on the development trend of RVs, the related industry development, and campers' shared experences will be held.

The center is at the Shanghai International Automobile City. With an area of 100 square kilometers, the automobile city boasts a complete industrial chain, leading research and development capabilities, and the optimal integration of the industry and urban development.

The development of China's RV production and related industries is on the fast track.

Nearly 20,000 RVs were registered last year in China, growing about 24.33 percent from a year earlier and setting a record, according to a recent report by Road Group x Go RVing, a self-driving and RV camping service platform.

Moreover, 847 new types of RVs from 220 companies were registered last year.

China has become an important participant in the global RV market and the rapid development of China's auto industry would significantly boost the development of the RV industry, said Ding Hongbo, founder of the platform.

New-energy vehicles would gradually dominate the RV market and customized vehicles and those with cheaper prices are gaining popularity, driven by the younger generation user trend, he said.

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am - 5pm, March 22-24

Venue: Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center

Address: 7575 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District 上海市嘉定区安亭镇博园路7575号

Admission: Free