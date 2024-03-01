Biz / Event

Heinz pops up at popular outdoor space with local restaurants

A pop-up bazaar that brings together local western style restaurants with the Heinz quality stamp of approval are at a popular outdoor space on Yuyuan Road over the weekend.

Diners can collect discount coupons through interactive games.

Exclusive set menus are offered till the end of March at five selected western style restaurants including the Commune Reserve, The Cannery, Grinder, Fors Wood Grill & Bar and Ribone Café & Brunch.

Visitors can also grab a manual guide that covers nearly two dozen selected local restaurants offering western cuisine that use Heinz sauces and condiments.

The Heinz Selection program which entered the China market one year ago has been undertaking special partnerships with chosen brands to offer a quality dining experience for customers.

Event info:

Date: 10:30am-8pm March 1-3

Venue: Creater Space 愚园路Creater创邑

Address: Outdoor space at 1107 Yuyuan Road 愚园路1107号户外草坪区域

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
