Over 600 enterprises sign up for 7th CIIE

  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
More than 600 enterprises, including over 200 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders, have signed up for the 7th China International Import Expo, which will be held later this year, the CIIE Bureau said on Tuesday.

An exhibition area of over 240,000 square meters has been booked for the expo, according to the bureau.

Over the past six years, the CIIE has attracted more than 10,000 overseas enterprises to participate and release more than 2,400 new products, technologies and services. It has promoted cooperation, the sharing of sci-tech achievements and the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial development, and it has provided strong support for the cultivation and development of new quality productive forces, Wu Zhengping, deputy head of the bureau, said during a promotional event.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai in November. The 6th CIIE saw tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services totaling a record 78.41 billion US dollars.

Source: Xinhua
