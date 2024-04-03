Biz / Event

Efforts bolstered to attract foreign funds, build headquarters economy in Jiading

Hu Min
  15:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Jiading District is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces and taking a digital and intelligent approach to upgrade the manufacturing industry.
Hu Min
  15:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it will attract more quality investment thanks to better policies and services.

Ti Gong

The Jiading District government and the Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics sign a strategic cooperation agreement.

Jiading District has strengthened efforts to attract high-quality and foreign-funded projects and build a headquarters economy with 100 industry associations and companies visiting the district on Tuesday to seek cooperation opportunities.

The district is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces and taking a digital and intelligent approach to upgrade the manufacturing industry. It aims to build two 100 billion-level science and technology parks and several 10 billion-level future-oriented industrial clusters.

Jiading is developing a world-class business environment to attract high-quality and foreign-funded projects and create a headquarters economy, said Gao Xiang, deputy Party secretary and director of the district.

On Tuesday, representatives from industry associations and entrepreneurs visited the Jiading New City Exhibition Hall, Jiading Hydrogen Energy Harbor, Shanghai Intelligent Automobile Software Park, and Jiading Industrial Internet Base, among other sites.

Since 2021, Jiading New City has registered 117,200 new companies and introduced 718 projects with investment of 100 million yuan (US$13 million) each.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association and the Jiading Industrial Internet Base launch a cooperation project.

It is hoped that industry associations and service agencies would play a bridging role to introduce more high-quality projects, outstanding companies and talents to Jiading, Gao said.

The Jiading District government and the Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the same time, while the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association and the Jiading Industrial Internet Base launched a cooperation project under which both sides will conduct in-depth exchanges and cooperation on industry resources and policy services.

The investment environment of Malu Town and Jiading New City was also promoted.

"We will work together to attract high-quality science and technology companies and talents to form a clustering ecosystem of the science and technology industry to power the high-quality development of automobiles, biomedicine, the industrial Internet, and integrated circuit industries in Jiading," said Shi Weijie, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

