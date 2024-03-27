2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai opens for business

The major expo cluster is at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District.

The 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a major expo cluster of the comprehensive tourism industry, started on Wednesday which featurs everything related to tourism such as lifestyle, watersports and delicacies.

The grand event is taking place at both the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District. It will run through March 29 and 30, respectively.

Covering four group exhibitions within 600,000 square meters, it includes 38 sections within 12 different industry segments, bringing enormous commercial opportunities for catering, hospitality, transportation, travel, shopping, and entertainment areas and accelerating the high-quality development of cultural and tourism industry.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

There are pre-prepared foods, catering equipment, beverages, smart hotels, sanitation technology and equipment, and smart cleaning exhibition areas, among others offerings.

The HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee & Food Culture Festival has more than 250 trendy treasure cafes on site, while the HOTELEX Wine & Chocolate Festival features a bazaar for wine and chocolate lovers that brings together specialty wines from various countries and boutique chocolates, with famous chocolatiers teaching how to make chocolate on site.

The Water Sports Carnival features a 150-square-meter water pool and water sports exhibitors at the event have new and innovative products such as electric surfboards, paddleboards, jet skis and kayaks.

Ti Gong

LEGOLAND® Shanghai Resort makes its debut at the 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, showcasing the fun and engaging experience of the international family-themed resort.



It also launched the "Entertainment Ambassador Recruitment" activity on site, making Jinshan a new option of family vacation destination.

At the booth, the resort showcases its theme video and the park's classic attractions, from the Dragon Coaster to Miniland, are vividly displayed, as well as the creativity and fun park experience.

The resort also showcases its exclusive tourism resources and authentic experience at this year's TPS.

The recruitment activity invites the public to participate in online discussions, recommend their experience at LEGOLAND®, and actively promote LEGOLAND® Shanghai Resort's role in fueling Jinshan to become a family vacation destination.

LEGOLAND® Shanghai Resort consists of eight major themed zones and a LEGOLAND®-themed hotel, providing visitors with immersive entertainment and accommodation experiences.

"Jinshan is in full swing in the development of the G320 cultural and tourism corridor in the north, and the construction of the resort is an important part of the plan," said Chen Zhong, deputy director of the Jinshan District Cultural and Tourism Bureau. "The development of the resort is well on track and we are creating a good getaway of rural tourism."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It is not the first time for Anouar Chetoui, chief representative of the Tunisian National Tourist Office in China, to attend the expo.

"This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between China and Tunisia and we are here to showcase the beauty and history of our country," he said.

Tunisia brings promotion videos, brochures and local dishes to the event.

It has also implemented a visa-free policy for Chinese travelers.

"Our expectation is that the tourist figures will be back to that of 2019," Chetoui told Shanghai Daily.

Ti Gong

During the expo, 26 giant cultural and tourism investment projects with a total investment of 117.5 billion yuan (US$16.25 billion) were revealed at the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference.

This marked another step towards the city's goal of building an Asia-Pacific Tourism Investment Gateway, and is expected to further boost the development of the city's culture and tourism industry, and inject vitality into the cultural and tourism industry.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Gourmet food tempts visitors. Ti Gong



Ti Gong



Ti Gong

The projects cover haipai (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan cultures represented by Expo Culture Park and L+SNOW, a snow-themed tourist resort, and fashion culture and tourism clusters.

As one of the three priority tourism events in the city between 2021 and 2025, the 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai aims to improve tourist destinations, promote investment, consumption, and cooperation in tourism-related industries and thus empower the whole industry chain. It has been included in the Shanghai High-quality Tourism Project of the "14th Five-Year" Plan to help Shanghai become the tourism investment gateway in Asia.

It is estimated to attract more than 400,000 visits by professionals from 120 countries and regions.

"I think the outlook of the China market is very positive, just looking at the numbers of people attending the exhibitions here," said John Rishton, chairman of Informa PLC. "We have more plans to bring more exhibitions to Shanghai."

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Culinary art is showcased at the expo. Ti Gong



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Time: through March 29

Address: No. 2345, Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

上海新国际博览中心龙阳路2345号

Venue: the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Time: through March 30

Address: 333 Songze Ave, Qingpu District

青浦区崧泽大道333号国家会展中心