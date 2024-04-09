﻿
IKEA's huge blue box lands at iconic Pudong mall

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-09
"Boutique" pop-up shop opens to the public with a range of items that include sofas, kitchenware, stuffed toys and coffee tables, reflecting the latest trends in home decoration.
A huge blue box has landed at the iconic Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area with the latest design and home item offerings.

The IKEA "Boutique" pop-up shop opened to the public on Tuesday and will run through the weekend at the shopping mall.

Ranging from sofas, kitchenware and stuffed toys to coffee tables, dozen of home items are showcased at the boutique style shop to reflect the latest trends in home decoration especially among Chinese young urban professionals.

Storage and organization for bedrooms and living rooms ia also displayed amid the latest price reductions from the retailer which cover not only home items but food and catering services.

Visitors who post photos or videos on Xiaohongshu have the chance to win a blue IKEA eco bag, subject to availability.

  • IKEA's "Boutique" pop-up shop opened to the public on Tuesday.


    Ti Gong



Event info:

Date: April 9 to April 14

Venue: Taikoo Li Qiantan 前滩太古里中央公园

Address: No. 500 Dongyu Road 东育路500弄

Time: 10:00-22:00

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
