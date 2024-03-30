Biz / Event

2024 China Internet Media Forum opens in Yunnan Province

  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-03-30
The 2024 China Internet Media Forum opened on Saturday in Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-03-30       0

The two-day event, themed "Embarking on a New Journey and Shouldering a New Mission," has gathered government officials, media representatives, and Internet company delegates to engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as new challenges and tasks in the development of online content, and new perspectives and directions for future development.

Yunnan will continue to actively integrate resources such as talent, technology, content, and platforms to create better conditions for Internet media, Wang Ning, secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at the event.

More efforts are needed to promote the integrated development of Internet media, adhere to reform and innovation, and master technological advancements and transformative changes, Zhuang Rongwen, head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, said at the forum.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said at the forum that the Internet is an important arena for the cultivation of new quality productive forces, and a key platform for high-quality media development. He stressed the importance of developing new quality productive forces in the mobile Internet era, as well as the need to improve productivity in the media industry.

The forum includes seven activities covering such areas as Internet culture and media innovation.

This year's event is being held by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, Xinhua News Agency, and the Yunnan provincial cyberspace committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
