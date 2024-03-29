Biz / Event

Boao forum 2024 concludes on successful note

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.

"All parties are more aware of the challenges facing the world today," said Li Baodong, BFA secretary general at the closing press conference, adding that all countries are encountering common challenges including the sluggish global economic recovery and the persistence of regional conflicts. "Only by working together can we better handle the challenges."

Asia is leading a new era of sustainable development, and China is the pillar of sustainable development of the world economy in the post-COVID-19 era, he noted.

China is advancing high-quality development and further opening up, and the country is expected to remain the largest contributor to global economic growth, he said.

The consensus also underscores that innovation is the inexhaustible driving force for development, and countries around the world should accelerate actions on climate change.

The BFA annual conference this year took place from March 26 to 29, with the theme "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities."

The conference drew about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from nearly 40 countries and regions.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     