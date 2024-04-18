﻿
Biz / Event

Digitalization expo planned to shape manufacturing sector in YRD region

The Manufacturing Digitalization Expo, expected to take place next March, is recruiting exhibitors from home and abroad to cater to demand in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Shanghai is to host an expo catering to the demand for faster digitalization among manufacturers in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Manufacturing Digitalization Expo, expected to take place in March next year at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, is recruiting exhibitors from home and abroad to showcase best practice in digitalization.

"The YRD region has a unique strength in manufacturing, and thus develops a more urgent need for better digitalization in the sector," Zhou Jianliang, CEO of Digit Events Ltd, organizer of the expo.

The expo will focus on best practice in digital infrastructure construction, computing power, Industrial Internet, Internet security, automation, 3D printing and related services, paying special attention to industries including auto, chemical, food, electronics, pharmaceuticals and machinery.

According to a report by Digit Events in partnership with market research firm Ipsos, China's market for digital transformation in the manufacturing sector will see an annual growth of 16 percent to reach a market scale of 2.3 trillion yuan (US$317 billion) by 2029.

Countries such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore have maintained a leading position in Asia in terms of manufacturing digitalization, and can provide important knowledge that China needs.

"The expo can be an accelerator to create new quality productive forces and make the YRD region more competitive in innovative, smart, sustainable and efficient growth of manufacturing," Zhou said.

Yangtze River
﻿
