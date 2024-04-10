Shanghai to host international disaster relief expo

The 3rd Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo will be held from May 13 to 15 at the National Exhibition Convention Center (Shanghai).

Cooperation and concerted management will be highlighted at an upcoming international disaster relief expo in Shanghai.

In conjunction with the 16th National Disaster Prevention Day on May 12, the 3rd Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo will be held from May 13 to 15 at the National Exhibition Convention Center (Shanghai), local emergency management authorities said on Tuesday.

Under the theme "Promoting High-level Security and Ensuring High-Quality Development," the expo is expected to attract nearly 500 exhibitors from home and abroad, including 67 listed companies, 32 global and Chinese Fortune 500 companies and 17 foreign-invested enterprises.

It is expected to attract more than 100,000 professional visitors from more than 30 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in the fields of low-altitude economy, smart manufacturing, and robotics. The expo also proves that the Yangtze River Delta region is moving toward a common future with security at its core.

Ma Jianhong, director of the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau, said at a press conference that this year's expo aims to further integrate and improve emergency management in the Yangtze River Delta region, which reflects the joint efforts of emergency management departments in the region.

Emergency offices in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui have since 2020 established emergency systems to enhance their ability to cope with disasters.

"Strategic moves like joint water level regulations in the Taihu Lake basin illustrate how coordinated actions can mitigate natural disasters like floods and typhoons," Ma said. "Cross-regional emergency plans and drills across various domains, including large event security, flood and typhoon defense and aquatic rescues, are set to improve the overall disaster response efficacy."

Ti Gong

If you go:

Time: 10am - 5pm May 13 - 15

Venue: National Exhibition Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Ave, Qingpu District

青浦区崧泽大道333号国家会展中心

Tickets: Free (Registration required)