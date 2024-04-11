﻿
Biz / Event

4th China International Consumer Products Expo to kick off in Hainan

Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.
Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0

The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers.

The area of the expo's main venue will reach 100,000 square meters. The exhibition area of sub-venues, including themed exhibitions on new consumption scenarios and health consumption, covers 28,000 square meters.

Ireland will be the guest of honor at this year's expo, with a dedicated exhibition venue showing the country's scientific and technological innovation, education, investment, tourism and culture.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     