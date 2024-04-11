4th China International Consumer Products Expo to kick off in Hainan

The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers.

The area of the expo's main venue will reach 100,000 square meters. The exhibition area of sub-venues, including themed exhibitions on new consumption scenarios and health consumption, covers 28,000 square meters.

Ireland will be the guest of honor at this year's expo, with a dedicated exhibition venue showing the country's scientific and technological innovation, education, investment, tourism and culture.