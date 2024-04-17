﻿
Biz / Event

Tourism market flourishes ahead of May Day holiday

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0
Inbound tourism booking orders have already surged 130 percent during the holiday from the same period last year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0

China's inbound and outbound tourism market has shown flourishing signs for the upcoming five-day May Day holiday based on booking statistics, with Shanghai topping the list of popular destinations for inbound travelers, travel operators said.

Inbound tourism booking orders have already surged 130 percent during the holiday from the same period last year, China's global travel service provider Trip.com said on Tuesday.

Japan, the United States, South Korea, Canada, and Malaysia are the major inbound tourist source markets, it said.

Shanghai's inbound tourism booking figure has soared 117 percent for the holiday from the same period a year earlier.

Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Xi'an and Kunming are also popular destinations, the travel service provider said.

The number of outbound travel orders for Shanghai travelers has grown 87 percent from the same period in 2023, with long-distance tours dominating the holiday market.

Diversified destinations

Alongside the travel boom, the average air ticket price of a single domestic trip has increased by about 40 percent for the holiday compared with this year's Qingming Festival holiday.

Tongcheng Travel, another major online travel operator in China, said all railway tickets on some popular routes such as Beijing-Luoyang, Beijing-Zibo, and Shanghai-Wuhan with the departure date of April 30 were sold out on Tuesday, which was the first day of ticket sales for April 30.

The travel distance and duration of tourists have extended significantly during the holiday and concerts and music festivals have further fueled travel enthusiasm, Tongcheng said.

So far, Beijing, Chongqing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Changsha are the most popular domestic destinations, with Universal Beijing Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Chimelong Paradise favored by families with children.

Yantai, a non-traditional destination in east China's Shandong Province, has drawn a large number of travelers as popular singer Hua Chenyu will host a concert in the city during the holiday, while Lishui in Zhejiang Province has also become a popular destination as the shooting place of popular TV series "The Legend of ShenLi."

Meanwhile, eying the booming tourism market, major Vietnam airlines operator Vietjet Air recently announced it would launch a new air route between Xi'an, northwestern Shaanxi Province, and Ho Chi Minh City from July 1. It has launched a massive promotion campaign with 1 million discounted tickets from 0 yuan distributed for the Chinese market through the end of this year.

It covers direct round-trip routes between Shanghai, Chengdu and Ho Chi Minh.

Four round-trip flights between Xi'an and Ho Chi Minh will be operated weekly from July.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     