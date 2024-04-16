﻿
Biz / Event

State Grid optimizes power supply service for firms

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
Digital and high-tech instruments are being employed to optimize power supply service for firms, the State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Co announced.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0

The State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Co announced on Tuesday that a combined strategy of digital and high-tech tools is being used to optimize power supply service for the city's enterprises to improve the business environment.

Twenty-five initiatives to improve the city's power supply for firms are being implemented based on the "intelligent, efficient, convenient, green, and low-carbon" principle.

Under the updated mechanism, a one-stop platform for reducing the handling efficiency of power supply-related businesses was launched, and cross-region power supply handling services in the Yangtze River Delta region will be promoted.

An "energy steward" service has been created, and the "housekeeper" will detect and evaluate anomalous energy usage situations and alert businesses instantly, using model algorithms such as artificial intelligence and big data.

It can also set up a carbon emission analysis and evaluation system and offer smart solutions to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality targets.

State Grid optimizes power supply service for firms
Ti Gong

A smart and ecological approach to power supply promotes the development of a healthy business environment.

Five "cloud service" items are being offered, including "emergency repair worker" and "energy actuary."

The virtual "emergency repair worker" may do real-time information checks and follow up on power line repairs, similar to tracking food delivery orders, according to the power supplier.

Using big data technology, the virtual "energy actuary" will give a dependable power charge forecast service to assist businesses in better planning their power consumption and cost management.

"In Shanghai, the handling procedures for power supply affairs and the cost of power use have been continuously cut in pursuit of a good business environment," said Xu Ming, director of the economic operation department of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The measures also include a more convenient trading process for renewable energy green power certificates and the electronicization of value-added tax bills.

The service package addresses the desire for cost savings and increased efficiency, which is the primary issue of businesses, as well as meeting their diverse power consumption needs, according to the power supplier.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     