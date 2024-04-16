State Grid optimizes power supply service for firms

Digital and high-tech instruments are being employed to optimize power supply service for firms, the State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Co announced.

Twenty-five initiatives to improve the city's power supply for firms are being implemented based on the "intelligent, efficient, convenient, green, and low-carbon" principle.

Under the updated mechanism, a one-stop platform for reducing the handling efficiency of power supply-related businesses was launched, and cross-region power supply handling services in the Yangtze River Delta region will be promoted.

An "energy steward" service has been created, and the "housekeeper" will detect and evaluate anomalous energy usage situations and alert businesses instantly, using model algorithms such as artificial intelligence and big data.

It can also set up a carbon emission analysis and evaluation system and offer smart solutions to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality targets.

Ti Gong

Five "cloud service" items are being offered, including "emergency repair worker" and "energy actuary."

The virtual "emergency repair worker" may do real-time information checks and follow up on power line repairs, similar to tracking food delivery orders, according to the power supplier.

Using big data technology, the virtual "energy actuary" will give a dependable power charge forecast service to assist businesses in better planning their power consumption and cost management.

"In Shanghai, the handling procedures for power supply affairs and the cost of power use have been continuously cut in pursuit of a good business environment," said Xu Ming, director of the economic operation department of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The measures also include a more convenient trading process for renewable energy green power certificates and the electronicization of value-added tax bills.

The service package addresses the desire for cost savings and increased efficiency, which is the primary issue of businesses, as well as meeting their diverse power consumption needs, according to the power supplier.