Jining City showcases its tourism highlights

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:59 UTC+8, 2024-04-13
Jining City in east China's Shandong Province has stepped up its cultural and tourism cooperation with the Yangtze River Delta region.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:59 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Jining City showcases its tourism highlights

Cooperation agreements signed between cultural and tourism operators of Jining and Yangtze River Delta region.

Jining City showcases its tourism highlights
Ti Gong

Jining launches a tourism promotion week in Shanghai with a dance performance.

Jining City in east China's Shandong Province has stepped up its cultural and tourism cooperation with the Yangtze River Delta region.

More than 20 cooperation agreements were signed at the launch of a tourism promotion week in Shanghai.

The city signed cooperation agreements with 22 cultural and tourism enterprises and units such as online travel operator Trip.com Group and Jiading District Culture Center on Friday.

They cover cultural and tourism investment programs, group tourist organization and collaborative cultural and tourism development.

The Yangtze River Delta International Promotion Center of Jining Tourism was unveiled at Trip.com, and an intangible cultural heritage photo exhibition of the city opened at the same time.

Jining City showcases its tourism highlights
Ti Gong

The Three Confucian Sites in Qufu.

To boost tourism by railway, about 100 cultural venues, tourist attractions, hotels and restaurants in Jining are offering discounted tickets, accommodation and catering for Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway ticket holders with Shanghai ID cards between April 12 and July 20.

The goal is to attract 10,000 tourists from Shanghai to the city.

Trip.com said it will mobilize its resources in membership, technology, product and marketing to lure more travelers to visit Jining and experience its profound culture and history.

Jining, known as a city of canals and the hometown of Confucius and Mencius, boasts an array of tourist attractions. These include Three Confucian Sites in Qufu, namely the Temple of Confucius, the Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion, all listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Nishan Sacred Land, Weishan Lake Scenic Area and the Confucius Museum.

In spring, a floral landscape will wow travelers at these attractions. At the Three Confucian Sites, apricot flowers, winter jasmine, magnolias, and begonias are in full, and the Exhibition of Traditional Tile Art in Shaanxi and Shanxi Provinces is running at the Temple of Confucius through May 5.

Jining City showcases its tourism highlights
Ti Gong

Nishan Sacred Land

Jining City showcases its tourism highlights
Ti Gong

Weishan Lake Scenic Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Follow Us

