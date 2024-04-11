﻿
Delta establishes 'life cycle service' industry thinktank

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-11
The Yangtze River Delta established a Shanghai thinktank to interact with and improve the life cycle service industry.
Ti Gong

Government officials, experts, and industry insiders were present at the launch.

The Yangtze River Delta area has stepped up cooperation in the "life cycle service" industry by establishing a thinktank in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Officials said that as the delta region's social and economic integration has accelerated, the integrated development of the entire nursing care and life cycle service industry, which includes medical treatment, senior care, health management, life education, hospice care and funeral and interment services, has lagged.
The Yangtze River Delta Integrated Life Service Business Thinktank will concentrate on standardization, service quality improvement, data collection and analysis, service innovation, talent, development, public life education, crossover exchange and industry empowerment.

Ti Gong

The launch of the thinktank

The thinktank will include six professional panels focused on quality standards, social workers, medical treatment, psychiatric care, ritual research, and life science and technology.

It is hosted by Shanghai Academy of Quality Management and Shanghai University's School of Sociology and Political Science, as well as Shanghai Qingpu Li Ji Academy, which is operated by Fu Shou Yuan International Group, China's largest cemetery and funeral service provider, and is overseen by regional market watchdogs and civil affairs authorities.

It will bring together the wisdom and capacity of service agencies, social groups, colleges and universities, and research institutes from around the region to promote the integrated development of life services.

"The academy's establishment serves as a portal connecting senior care and funeral and interment services, and is expected to fuel the overall development of life services, as well as the region's social and economic development," said Zhou Jingbo, deputy director of the China Funeral Association.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
