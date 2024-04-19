Bright extends its presence into the realm of sports

Bright Food Group is expanding its footprint in the sports arena with its presence at the first Checkered Flag Music Carnival at the Chinese GP and exploring new growth scenarios.

Bright Food Group, a food conglomerate in Shanghai, is officially a supporter of the 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, giving a distinct culinary flavor to the racing event.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix is underway at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District.

The first-ever Checkered Flag Music Carnival, which fused “trendy music” with “racing culture” to create an immersive experience, delighted fans amid the thrill of the races.

Bright Food Group took advantage of the opportunity to present its premium food options and worldwide industry resources, bringing visual, aural, and gustatory delights to racegoers.

The company used this opportunity to explore new business formats and synergize novel resources.

Bright Food Group converted a nearly 900-square-meter area at the carnival into a gourmet haven, with 17 food vendors serving a wide variety of treats.

Featuring more than 20 subsidiary brands and more than 600 product categories, it offered a distinctive dining and viewing experience for all attendees.

It included a range of delectable treats at the carnival, such as the traditional Shanghai brand coffee, whose packaging captured the F1’s black-and-white checkered flag. Freshly made coffee with Bright milk created a distinctive flavor.

The well-known Aquarius soda, hailed by Chinese community in towns as a “taste from childhood,” also became an essential drink for visitors.

Seasonal delicacies from other stalls included “Elderberry-flavored Sparkling Ice Americano,” “Yutai Green Tea Latte,” and “Yutang Milk Candy-flavored Iced Latte.”

Throughout the Checkered Flag Music Carnival, a number of Bright Food trucks were positioned in the “Music Area” to offer fans easy and varied meal options.

Apart from preparing and serving Western fast food, like beef burgers and hot dogs in the Mexican style, on-site, new menu items like “Angus Beef Cheese Rolls” and “Fresh Shrimp Scrambled Egg Bacon Rolls” were introduced.

Additionally, “contactless payment” technology was introduced, establishing a “smart convenience” consuming zone that provided a hassle-free purchasing experience.

Not only was the inventive culinary paradise designed by Bright Food Group excellent, but it was also a pleasure to explore. Numerous interactive venues were available during the event, providing racing aficionados with fun and creative activities to enjoy while getting to know “Bright” better.

A 6-meter-tall “White Rabbit” art work with an electronic music motif gained popularity as a photo spot.

There were surprises at the Bright Food Interactive Zone, including a nostalgic carriage ride reminiscent of Shanghai, appearances by the adorable “Little White Bear” IP character, and a procession with dolls that stand in for Maling canned food, White Rabbit candy, and Aquarius beverage.

The integration of subsidiary brands of Bright Food Group were beyond the racetrack. Seven outlets, including Alldays, Joy Maison, Bright 919, and Belt Coffee, hosted live streaming events and offered gourmet meals with an F1 Chinese Grand Prix theme.

This calculated action was taken to increase audience participation and improve the entire racing experience both inside and outside the circuit.

Bright Food Group is expanding its footprint in the sports consumption sector and exploring new consumer potential.

By leveraging top-tier sporting events like the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, the group seeks to create synergies across different consumption scenarios and contribute to the growth of Shanghai’s event economy while conveying the power and vibrancy of the Bright brand.