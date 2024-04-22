Shanghai Mayor meets with Swire Pacific Chairman

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Swire Pacific Chairman Guy Bradley and his delegation on April 18.

Gong expressed Shanghai’s open embrace for Swire’s expertise across real estate, food, trade, and beyond. He encouraged Swire to further diversify investments in Shanghai, and to actively engage in the city’s journey towards becoming a global hub for consumers.

Emphasizing Shanghai’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, Gong pledged continued support to facilitate Swire’s expansion and development endeavors within the city.

In response, Bradley highlighted Swire’s substantial commitment, referencing a HK$100 billion (US$12.77 billion) investment plan in the property sector announced two years ago, with 60 percent of the funds earmarked for Shanghai.

Bradley underscored Swire’s ongoing projects and recent ventures in the local healthcare sector. He reiterated Swire’s dedication to contributing significantly to Shanghai’s economic landscape.

As of 2023, Swire’s cumulative investment in Shanghai reached 46.5 billion yuan (US$6.42 billion).