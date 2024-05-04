﻿
Report on China-EU environment, climate cooperation released

Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-04
A think tank report titled "China-EU Cooperation on Environment and Climate: Progress and Prospects" was released globally on Friday.
Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-04       0
Report on China-EU environment, climate cooperation released
Xinhua

A think tank report titled "China-EU Cooperation on Environment and Climate: Progress and Prospects" was released globally on Friday.

The report was jointly released by the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, the National Energy Conservation Center, the Xinhua Institute and the Institutes of Science and Development under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

It consists of five sections, namely the introduction, bilateral joint efforts to build a community of all life on Earth, deepened bilateral cooperation to address climate change, concrete progress in bilateral cooperation on the eco-environment, and steady long-term development of bilateral cooperation concerning the environment and climate.

In the face of ecological and environmental challenges, China and the European Union (EU), the largest developing country and the largest union of developed countries, respectively, must shoulder their responsibilities, carry out cooperation on the environment and climate, and work together to maintain sustainable development of the Earth, according to the report.

Noting green as the distinctive color of China-EU cooperation, the report said this cooperation not only enriches and develops the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, but also directly advances the environmental governance, trade and investment of both sides, benefiting the entire world.

Looking at the future, the two sides should work together to promote more in-depth and pragmatic cooperation, further dovetail their environmental and climate policies through high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, establish a long-term cooperation framework, and promote global environmental governance and climate action, the report stated.

The report also called for the further strengthening of the bilateral green partnership, and jointly building a community of all life on Earth, and make contributions to promoting a cleaner and more beautiful world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
