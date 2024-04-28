﻿
Silk Road bazaar a highlight of shopping festival

The annual Double Five Shopping Festival of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone opened on Saturday.
The annual Double Five Shopping Festival of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone opened on Saturday.

It features an array of shopping, culture and tourism, and sports activities through to the end of June.

Ti Gong

The annual Double Five Shopping Festival of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone opens.

The Green Land Global Commodities Trading Port in Xujing Town will host a "Silk Road" bazaar showcasing a wide range of commodities of the China International Import Expo during the festival.

Activities by exhibitors of different countries such as Syrian essential oil DIY, appreciation of Persian artworks, Nepalese singing bowl healing therapy experience and red wine appreciation will be held as well.

Ti Gong

A performance marks the opening of the event.

Unicity, a shopping mall in the town, will launch an opera season with ballet and children's performances and competitions.

Walking and shopping tours at the Oriental Land, Bailian Outlets Plaza (Qingpu) and Panlong Tiandi are also part of the festival.

About 1,000 businesses and tourist attractions in Qingpu have enabled foreign currency acceptance and exchange services under the service of Bank of Communications.

Ti Gong

The launch ceremony of the event

Through 2024, shopping malls, tourist attractions, cultural venues and agriculture spots in the district along Metro Line 17 will host various activities to boost consumption.

Micro vacation tour routes along the line will be developed and consumption coupons will be distributed.

Ti Gong

It is time to shop.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
