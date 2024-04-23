Xuhui District launches copyright protection week

Popular home for companies in the game industry seeks to raise public awareness and enhance the rights of import and export companies, particularly targeting new businesses.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai Copyright Promotion Week was launched in Xuhui District on Tuesday with the aim of further enhancing copyright protection and raising public awareness.

During the week, a series of copyright protection and cultural activities will be held and promotion posters displayed.

The Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation, Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau, as well as the district's court, procuratorate, police, justice and customs authorities, signed a cooperation agreement on IPR protection on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

Based on the agreement, the district will beef up IPR protection efforts by improving litigation and mediation coordination mechanisms and protection of the intellectual property rights of import and export companies, particularly targeting new businesses such as artificial intelligence, mobile Internet, blockchain, e-commerce, and biomedicine, and key industrial sectors such as the digital economy.

The fourth key trademark protection list in Xuhui District was released with 27 trademarks included, among which three were foreign-funded enterprises – Emerson, Milliken and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The district has become a magnet for companies in game industry, gathering a number of famous brands such as miHoYo, Tencent, NetEase and Yoozoo Games.

Last year, their combined revenue amounted to nearly 75 billion yuan (US$10.3 billion).

A game industry copyright protection alliance was established on Tuesday under the initiative of five game companies and guidance of government authorities in the district to create a sound environment for game companies and power their future development.