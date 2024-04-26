﻿
Biz / Event

Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
Cruise liner Spectrum of the Seas arrives in Shanghai ready to start the first of a series of 48 cruises between four and seven nights to neighboring countries this year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou
Ti Gong

Spectrum of the Seas docks at Wusongkou International Cruise Port.

The world's largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean International, returned to Shanghai on Friday with Spectrum of the Seas, one of Asia's largest cruise ships, resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou International Cruise Port in Baoshan District.

With an investment of US$1.25 billion, Spectrum, a Quantum Ultra Class flagship, is a 170,000-ton super-international mega-cruise ship customized by Royal Caribbean for the Chinese market in 2019 and, after four and a half years, it will resume international itineraries to neighboring countries from Shanghai from Saturday.

With a maximum capacity of 5,622 passengers, the liner has an array of restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment shows, as well as a lineup of adventures including skydiving and being hoisted 300 feet above the ocean in an all-glass observation capsule.

Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou
Ti Gong

A rock-climbing wall on board the vessel.

The ship will operate 48 voyages between four and seven nights from Baoshan this year and sail for destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Kumamoto, and Okinawa. On Saturday, it will take more than 3,700 passengers to Fukuoka on a five-day trip.

"China is one of Royal Caribbean's most important strategic markets, and Royal Caribbean has consistently stayed committed to the Chinese market," said Michael Bayley, the company's president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

"Since we opened for sales from last June, we received very positive response from our partners and consumers," said Liu Zinan, chairman of Royal Caribbean Asia. "We have witnessed a robust cruise tourism market in China as the bookings from individual travelers have surged 200 percent so far compared with the same period in 2019.

"From the record-breaking booking performance, we have noticed a rising trend among the younger generation, stronger booking demand for balcony suites, and a preference for longer cruises," he added.



Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou
Ti Gong

A night view of Spectrum of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou
Ti Gong

Passengers will be able to demonstrate their surfing skills on the liner.

Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou
Ti Gong

The cruise liner docks at Wusongkou.

Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou
Ti Gong

Bumper cars just one of the activities onboard.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Okinawa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     