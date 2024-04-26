Royal Caribbean resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou

Cruise liner Spectrum of the Seas arrives in Shanghai ready to start the first of a series of 48 cruises between four and seven nights to neighboring countries this year.

Ti Gong

The world's largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean International, returned to Shanghai on Friday with Spectrum of the Seas, one of Asia's largest cruise ships, resuming international itineraries from Wusongkou International Cruise Port in Baoshan District.

With an investment of US$1.25 billion, Spectrum, a Quantum Ultra Class flagship, is a 170,000-ton super-international mega-cruise ship customized by Royal Caribbean for the Chinese market in 2019 and, after four and a half years, it will resume international itineraries to neighboring countries from Shanghai from Saturday.

With a maximum capacity of 5,622 passengers, the liner has an array of restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment shows, as well as a lineup of adventures including skydiving and being hoisted 300 feet above the ocean in an all-glass observation capsule.

Ti Gong

The ship will operate 48 voyages between four and seven nights from Baoshan this year and sail for destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Kumamoto, and Okinawa. On Saturday, it will take more than 3,700 passengers to Fukuoka on a five-day trip.

"China is one of Royal Caribbean's most important strategic markets, and Royal Caribbean has consistently stayed committed to the Chinese market," said Michael Bayley, the company's president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

"Since we opened for sales from last June, we received very positive response from our partners and consumers," said Liu Zinan, chairman of Royal Caribbean Asia. "We have witnessed a robust cruise tourism market in China as the bookings from individual travelers have surged 200 percent so far compared with the same period in 2019.

"From the record-breaking booking performance, we have noticed a rising trend among the younger generation, stronger booking demand for balcony suites, and a preference for longer cruises," he added.







Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong