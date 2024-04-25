Shanghai Mayor meets with Carabobo Governor

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and Rafael Lacava, Governor of Carabobo State, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, convened on April 23.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and Rafael Lacava, Governor of Carabobo State, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, convened on April 23, sealing an agreement to establish a friendly exchange relationship.

With the 50th anniversary of China-Venezuela diplomatic ties this year, Gong expressed aspirations for enhanced cooperation spanning automotive, chemicals, and food sectors, alongside expanded economic and trade ties.

He emphasized bolstering interactions between the Port of Shanghai and Port of Puerto Cabello, advocating for comprehensive partnerships in port planning, green shipping, and related services.

Gong also highlighted the importance of advancing high-level and personnel exchanges, as well as sports collaborations.

Lacava extended a warm invitation to Chinese and Shanghai enterprises to invest in Carabobo's automotive industry and support park renovation and technological advancements. He also welcomed Chinese and Shanghai tourists to explore Carabobo's offerings.