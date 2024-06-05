﻿
Biz / Event

Carbon footprint trial launched for enterprises

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
The city's market regulators say new tests on greenhouse gases will enable companies to improve processes to ensure more timely sustainable and green low-carbon development.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0

Shanghai has begun a trial of carbon footprint certification to fuel the objectives of sustainable development and carbon neutrality, the city's market watchdog announced at the International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024, which began on Wednesday.

Based on the trial, third-party agencies will test and verify the amount of greenhouse gases discharged by enterprises and issue certificates based on the results, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

This will produce reports tracking companies' carbon footprints during manufacturing, storage, transport and product circulation processes, the administration said.

The trial will help companies improve production methods and other plans to achieve a more timely sustainable and green low-carbon development, officials said.

Industries such as steel will be the first to be involved and the trial will be promoted to all industries in the city gradually, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     