Shanghai steps up efforts on enhancing quality competitiveness

  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
Market regulators says joint force to be established comprising key industrial players, universities, research institutes, associations and quality and technical organizations.
Shanghai is stepping up efforts to lift the quality competitiveness of its industries with a plan released by the city's market regulators on Thursday.

A joint force will be formed with alliances involving key industrial players, universities, research institutes, associations and quality and technical organizations established to tackle technical difficulties and bottlenecks of industrial chains, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Standard comparison, technology testing and comparative experiments will be conducted, eying advanced standards and high quality products home and abroad, to improve the innovation power of enterprises in the city, the administration said.

Large and medium-sized enterprises, research institutes and technology agencies will be encouraged to open their quality-related infrastructure and application scenes and create a batch of "one-stop" service programs that cover the whole industry chain and life cycle of companies.

Over the past 30 years, Shanghai has achieved 1,145 key product quality-related research and development results with enhanced quality technology innovation and improved techniques, according to the administration.

These results have significantly boosted the competitiveness and quality level of products and promoted the high-quality development of the city's manufacturing industry, the administration said.

On average, each project regarding these projects has generated a revenue of 8 million yuan (US$1.1 million) for enterprises, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
