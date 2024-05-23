Int'l cultural industries fair opens in south China metropolis

The 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

The 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

For the first time, the five-day event has set up an international cultural trade exhibition, with an exhibition area covering 20,000 square meters.

The main venue of the fair is at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. It consists of eight pavilions focused on areas such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area's cultural industry innovation, the integration of culture and tourism, gaming and e-sports, and Guochao, also known as Chinese trends or "China chic."

A special exhibition of "Cultural and Creative China" has been set up at the fair to showcase the latest achievements in promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture.

According to the organizers, the 20th ICIF, held offline and online simultaneously, has attracted over 6,000 government entities, cultural organizations and enterprises, with more than 120,000 exhibits on display.

More than 300 overseas exhibitors from 60 countries and regions are participating in the fair.

Established in 2004, the fair has become a leading cultural event in China and an important platform to assist the Chinese culture in going global.