Tech, liquor shares gain in mixed day for Chinese markets

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.11 percent to end at 3,338.68 points. The Shenzhen Component Index climbed 0.52 percent to 13,972.07 points.
Chinese equity markets closed mixed on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.11 percent to 3,338.68 points. The Shenzhen Component Index climbed 0.52 percent to 13,972.07 points. The blue-chip CSI300 Index advanced 0.07 percent to 4,908.46 points.

Tech shares ended their weakness, as the tech-heavy ChiNext Composite Index rose 0.71 percent to 2,700.51 points. The STAR 50 Index, which tracks the 50 biggest and most representative companies listed on the tech-heavy STAR Market for more than six months, was up 1.27 percent.

Turnover on the two major bourses shrank to 708.1 billion yuan (US$106.78 trillion).

Liquor makers posted strong performances, with share prices in the sector soaring 5.43 percent on average. Eight firms hit the daily limit of 10 percent.

The aerospace and shipbuilding companies suffered the biggest losses of the day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
