New digital solution for financial industry

JD Digits unveiled a digital solution for financial services at the fourth annual JD Discovery tech summit.

The T1 Financial Cloud U plus Platform provides financial enterprises with one-stop solutions for user life-cycle operation management and new customer marketing, the company said.

T1 Financial Cloud is a digital service system which will help banks, securities brokers, insurance firms, fund managers, trusts and other financial institutions make better digital transformations with an overall IT architecture, it said.

JD Digits also launched a mobile application for its intelligent asset management technology platform JT² at the summit.

For financial institutions, digital transformation is the core part of their future business model and the foundation of their business strategy, which needs to be comprehensively reshaped from the aspects of technology, application, business scenarios and industrial ecology, the Beijing-based company said in August.

Leveraging artificial Intelligence as core technology capability and other technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things, and blockchain, JD Digits said it is committed to powering the real economy and industries.