Biz / Finance

Banks face stricter supervision of Internet loan business

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
Commercial banks have been barred from outsourcing core links of risk control for their Internet loan business, according to a new regulation.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
Banks face stricter supervision of Internet loan business
HelloRF

Commercial banks have been barred from outsourcing core links of risk control for their Internet loan business, according to a new regulation.

Meanwhile, the balance of Internet loans jointly funded by a bank and all of its cooperative platforms shall not exceed 50 percent of the bank’s total loan balance.

Where the Internet loan business involves any cooperator, the core links of risk management such as credit appraisal and credit approval shall be conducted by the commercial bank itself in an independent and effective manner and outsourcing of such business is strictly prohibited, according to a notice from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

To help banks operate their online loan business in a prudent manner and diversify their operational risks, the balance of loans issued by commercial banks and a single partner shall not exceed 25 percent of the net Tier 1 capital, and the balance of Internet loans jointly funded by a bank and all of its cooperative platforms shall not exceed a half of the bank’s outstanding loans.

Tier 1 (core) capital consists largely of shareholders' equity, and is a measure of how well a bank stands financially.

Also, local corporate banks are not allowed to conduct Internet loan business beyond its place of registration, the notice added.

Interim measures for the administration of Internet loans of commercial banks announced in July 2020 have helped build a basic framework for relevant business, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

The tightened rein came as the top industry regulator found there remained a gap between banks’ practical business and relevant regulatory requirements.

This new policy will be conducive to banks’ long-term development and enhance their support for the real economy and consumption upgrading, CBIRC noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     