Biz / Finance

Global innovation economy proving to be resilient

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Despite a rocky beginning in 2020, corporate fundraising activity accelerated in the second half of the year as public markets rebounded and companies adapted to remote workers.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Global innovation economy proving to be resilient
HelloRF

Venture capital investment increased last year, especially in the final months of the year, as investors poured money into companies prior to their initial public offerings.

2020 saw strong corporate fundraising dynamics around the world and a resilient innovation ecosystem, a trend that is expected to continue this year, according to a quarterly market report by SPD Silicon Valley Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

Despite a rocky beginning in 2020, corporate fundraising activity accelerated in the second half of the year as public markets rebounded and companies adapted to employees working remotely.

Strong fundraising pushed cash reserves to unprecedented levels, contributing to a record high in global venture capital assets under management, which topped US$1.3 trillion last June.

After coming to terms with the new normal, investors picked up the investment pace and shifted their preferences to companies focusing on strong revenue growth over profitability.

Valuations for some companies continued to expand, bolstered by larger and quicker rounds of funding, widening the divide between those with easy access to capital and those without.

For the venture ecosystem in China, corporate fundraising in yuan continued to fall in 2020, on pace for its lowest year in six years as the government focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and banks faced tougher restrictions. 

However, foreign currency fundraising is on pace to match 2018’s record, with firms with a strong track record receiving continued support from limited partners.

Also, venture capital investment increased last year, especially in the final months of the year, as investors poured money into companies prior to their initial public offerings (IPO).

This investment uptick was due in large part to financial market reform in China, as government officials implemented registration-based IPO criteria in the ChiNext board following its successful use in the STAR Market.

Enhanced investment propelled China to the top of the IPO leaderboard, as Chinese IPOs accounted for about 40 percent of global IPOs by deal volume.

For 2021, entrepreneurship is forecast to continue growing in non-traditional areas like advertising technology, and consumer lending may increase for new business applications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     