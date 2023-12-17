Biz / Finance

China issues rules on supervision, administration of non-bank payment institutions

Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-17       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil rules on the supervision and administration of non-bank payment institutions.
Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-17       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil rules on the supervision and administration of non-bank payment institutions, which will take effect on May 1, 2024.

The rules are meant to promote the law-based supervision and administration of such institutions and their business operations, facilitate the sound and healthy development of the sector, protect customers' legal rights and interests, and help the institutions better serve the real economy and meet the need of customers for diversified payment methods.

The new rules have clarified the definition of non-bank payment institutions and their establishment requirements and improved payment-related rules.

In order to protect the legal rights and interests of payment users, such institutions should establish effective due diligence systems and enhance risk management, according to the rules. The institutions should also ensure the security of payment accounts and guard against illicit fundraising, telecom fraud, money laundering, gambling and other criminal activities, the rules noted.

The rules have defined the supervisory and administrative duties and measures of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, as well as outlined its risk management methods, and asked local governments to cooperate with the central bank in managing risks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     