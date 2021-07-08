﻿
New AI chip, robot make debut at exhibition

Latest products and innovations showcased at ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
Shot by Zhu Shenshen.

More than 300 exhibitors have showcased their latest products and innovations at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference exhibition in Shanghai. 

WAIC has become a platform for many global or national product debuts by firms including Nasdaq-listed Canaan, startup Ubtech and unicorn firm SenseTime.

N.G. Zhang, Canaan chairman and CEO, talked about the company's new AI chip K510 and his vision for artificial intelligence. 

Michael Tam, Ubtech's CBO, discussed the next-generation robot, Walker X, while SenseTime product manager Yu Zhen introduced Robobus.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
