﻿
Biz / Tech

China powers up satellite payloads for gamma-ray burst observation

Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0
The four payloads on three satellites that were sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province have been powered up for preliminary testing.
Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0

The four payloads on three satellites that were sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on January 15 have been powered up for preliminary testing, according to Tsinghua University on Monday.

The four payloads, GRID-05B, GRID-06B, GRID-07 and GRID-08B, will carry out networked joint observations with those satellites in orbit to analyze gamma-ray bursts, solar activities and pulsars in the universe over the coming years.

Developed by Tsinghua University, Nanjing University, Sichuan University and Beijing Normal University, the payloads act like wide-field telescopes installed on satellites to observe cosmic phenomena.

They are part of China's Gamma Ray Integrated Detectors (GRID) project. The GRID, led by a team comprised mostly of undergraduate students, was initiated by Tsinghua University in 2016. It aims to conduct the detection of gamma-ray bursts and other high-energy astrophysical transients.

The GRID has attracted more than 20 universities and institutes, with the first batch of scientific achievements published in December 2021.

So far, eight satellite payloads have been sent into orbit for the project. Over the next two or three years, the GRID project will form a constellation observation network to conduct more valuable observations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     