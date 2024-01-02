Biz / Tech

AI, data centers, 5G infrastructure to boost digital transformation: MIIT

  15:43 UTC+8, 2024-01-02
China should accelerate its digital transformation to upgrade traditional industries, boosting development for 5G, data centers, and AI computing infrastructure, the Ministry says.
China would accelerate its digital transformation to upgrade traditional industries, boosting development for 5G, data centers, and AI computing infrastructure construction, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced in a statement on Monday.

China is pursuing high-quality development in modern industrialization, integrating with digital and information technologies, MIIT said in a new year letter published on its website.

The digital transformation would fuel growth in key industries like steel, car-making, and petrochemical sectors, which affect millions of users.

The advanced digital technologies cover integrated circuits, software, the cloud, big data, and virtual reality sectors. The country should strengthen its 5G, data base and AI computing construction to boost those technologies, also bringing "data-driven" growth to traditional industries, MIIT said.

Ti Gong

An AI white paper was released recently.

In AI, a white paper to standardize the industry was released recently, issued by SenseTime, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and several AI industry alliances.

The white paper defines the next-generation AI infrastructure construction, covering AI 2.0's computing capacity, data, cloud, generative AI performance, large language models, and data center operation.

It goes beyond simple "GPU card" training, according to HK-listed SenseTime, which can offer "one-trillion data level" AI training.

Smart factories have appeared in Shanghai and nationwide, based on 5G connections and data analysis. In Shanghai, a smart factory demonstration and introduction conference will be held on Wednesday.

In another statement, MIIT also looked forward to the "future tracks" of China, covering AI, humanoids, and quantum computing.

Ti Gong

UBTech started trading on the Hong Kong stock market on December 29, making it the first listed humanoid firm in China.

