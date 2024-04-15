﻿
Biz / Tech

Apple loses its crown while Chinese brands gain ground

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
Chinese brands are increasing in popularity as they continue to refine offerings and expand their reach, including in the booming generative AI sector.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
Apple loses its crown while Chinese brands gain ground
Ti Gong

The top five smartphone brands in the global market in 2024's first quarter.

The global smartphone market saw a power shift in the first quarter, with Apple losing its top spot while Chinese brands claim a larger piece of the pie, according to research firm International Data Corp (IDC).

Samsung, the long time leader, reclaimed the top spot with a 20.8-percent market share while Apple had a 9.6-percent slump compared to the year before, with market share down to 17.3 percent market share.

The slump suggests a possible saturation in the high-end segment where Apple traditionally dominates.

In the period, global smartphone sales increased 7.8 percent year over year to 289.4 million units, signalling a recovery after several years' slump.

Apple loses its crown while Chinese brands gain ground
Ti Gong

During the Google Cloud Next 24 conference, Oppo announced adoption of Google Gemini generative AI tools in Oppo and OnePlus brands.

Chinese brands are rapidly gaining ground.

Xiaomi saw a massive 33.8 percent growth, capturing 14.1 percent of the market. Transsion, a Chinese player powerful in emerging markets, especially in Africa, also grew rapidly to gain a 9.9-percent market share, followed by Oppo as the No. 5 top brand with an 8.7-percent share, according to IDC.

This trend is likely to continue as Chinese brands continue to refine offerings and expand their reach.

During the recent Google Cloud Next 24 conference, Oppo announced adoption of Google Gemini generative AI tools in Oppo and OnePlus brands, capturing the latest AI wave.

IDC expects Samsung and Apple to maintain their hold on the high end of the market, but they face the resurgence of Huawei in China, as well as notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, Oppo/OnePlus, and vivo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Samsung
Apple
Google
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     