Binjiang to build zero-magnetism valley, science city with university, local firms

Hangzhou’s Binjiang District is already an attractive area hosting many high-tech companies and with a favorable business environment. The district government believes it can sweeten the deal even more by building a new scientific valley at the cutting edge of zero-magnetism technologies.

The Binjiang government announced on April 11 that a Jiangnan Science City would be built, in tandem with Beihang University, local companies and research institutes.

According to the blueprint, the science city will cover an area of 37 square kilometers nestling beside the Qiantang River. The Zero-Magnetism Valley, the core of the science city, will connect with Guanshan Road to the north and Zihong Ridge to the south, and stretch to Puyan Road in the west and Huoju Avenue in the east.

The valley also unveiled its key project — the Hangzhou Ultrasensitive Magnetic Field National Technological Facility, which is expected to complete construction by 2029 and finish debugging systems by 2030.

The project is composed of one large-scale zero-magnetism space, nine types of scientific instruments, three high-performance magnetism shield compartments and public facilities.

“The development would be the world’s largest zero-magnetism space, providing scientific measuring methods to healthcare, deep space observation and aerospace,” said Han Bangcheng, chief engineer of the project. “It will keep China at the forefront of ultrasensitive magnetic field technology.”

At the same time, the valley will build five intersection scientific platforms and two innovation centers at the fields of zero-magnetism healthcare and quantum sensors.

Thus far, the Jiangnan Science City has started 130 projects with a total investment of 68.75 billion yuan (US$9.5 billion).

Beihang University has set up the Hangzhou Beihang Graduate School in Binjiang District to grow its talent pool and build a scientific innovation platform. The graduate school has been researching the scientific facilities for ultrasensitive measurement of magnetic field and zero-magnetism science for years.

Professor Fang Jiancheng, the chief expert of the science city, and his team from Beihang University developed the magnetocardiography system.

The Hangzhou Zero-magnetism Medical Equipment Company in partnership with Professor Fang, as well as an investment company, produce the equipment. It is considered the first industrialized project in the ultrasensitive magnetic field in Binjiang.

The equipment, which resembles normal magnetic resonance imagery, can obtain a map of the magnetic field when the patient lies down in it.

“The system measures the magnetic field produced by electrical activity in the heart,” said Zheng Shiqiang, deputy dean of the Institute of Large-Scale Scientific Facility of Beihang University. “The examination has low cost and radiation and leads to a quick diagnosis. The system is all manufactured domestically with independent intellectual property rights.”

Compared with MRI equipment that often costs millions of dollars, the domestic equipment is only priced at millions of yuan, and largely cuts the cost for medical treatment.

“Now, the equipment has already been applied in 13 hospitals for clinical trials, producing over 20,000 pieces of data in cardiac diagnoses. That helps form a solid foundation for wide clinical application in the future,” Zheng told Shanghai Daily.

In efforts to support more promising projects, local Hangzhou investment companies and the Institute of Large-Scale Scientific Facility of Beihang University have established a fund, of which the first phase offers 500 million yuan toward zero-magnetism projects.

The Binjiang government also established the Innovation Ecosystem Alliance of Environmental Science and Technology Innovation Platform in collaboration with research institutes and technology companies. The alliance is expected to support the industrialization of promising projects.

In addition, the Binjiang government is going to build an industrial ecosystem for the zero-magnetism industry. Local departments will expand their talent pools and integrate resources to upgrade facilities of the Jiangnan Science City.

In the future, the valley and science city will focus on basic research and scientific innovation.

Nearby industrial parks will support the application and development of the research results.