Nubia launches affordable phone with AI technology

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
Company says it is "profoundly changing the interaction and application ecology of smartphones, and we firmly believe that AI should not only be exclusive to flagships."
Artificial intelligence-powered smartphones costing from around 1,000 yuan (US$140) have entered the domestic market to accelerate the population of on-device AI features among mobile devices, Shanghai Daily learned on Thursday.

ZTE-backed Nubia launched its entry-level AI phone Xiaoniu, costing from 799 yuan. It features 5G, AI features in translation, chatting and content generation and a 100-mega-pixel camera.

Ti Gong

Nubia's new AI phone costs from 799 yuan. The brands believes in "AI for All."

With an "AI for All" strategy, Nubia said: "AI is profoundly changing the interaction and application ecology of smartphones, and we firmly believe that AI should not only be exclusive to flagships."

Comparatively, on-device AI has been put into flagship models among brands like Samsung and Vivo, which often cost more than 5,000 yuan.

Nubia also launched two other phones – the Nubia Z60 Ultra for enhanced camera and design and a foldable model Flip. All three models are now on sale.

Meanwhile, Realme launched new AI phone GT Neo6 SE with a high brightness display screen designed by tech giant BOE, which features an AI-powered adaption for eyecare. It makes sense as the new Realme model have optimized features for eSports.

For AI creation, the phone supports travel itinerary generation, essay writing or polishing and a function to automatically erase strangers in pictures. It costs from 1,699 yuan and is now on sale.

Bigger smartphone vendors will follow the trend as AI is a necessity in the 2024 smartphone market, and affordable prices will accelerate replacement with AI-powered phones, said analysts.

AI phones require powerful processors and a specific design, along with tailored local AI service, and would drive smartphone replacement demand, according to International Data Corp (IDC).

