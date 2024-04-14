Zhou Guanyu avatar to debut at F1 Shanghai

Integration of artificial intelligence and sports to feature at Shanghai F1 race.

A digital avatar of Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, will debut at the Shanghai F1 race that opens next Friday, representing the integration between artificial intelligence and sports.

SenseTime, the avatar's developer and a Chinese AI giant, has also revealed its plans including an upgraded AI model set for release in April, which is "more powerful than GPT4."

SenseTime and its AI technology partner of Kick Sauber F1 Team, Zhou's team, will leverage AI to help the team optimize its decision-making process and race strategies.

This will enable it to make quick and effective adjustments to its tactics in a split second during the race, both sides said in Shanghai.

Highlights include SenseTime-developed digital avatar of Zhou, called "Xiao Zhou."

He will deliver educational F1 racing content, provide intelligent event commentary and create engaging fan interactions.

This allows a broader audience to experience the excitement of Formula 1 racing in an innovative way.

SHINE

"Chinese racers and Chinese technology are shining on the global stage," said Zhou in SenseTime's headquarters in Shanghai.

"It is both inspiring and a source of great pride for me personally.

"I believe that SenseTime's most significant contribution to our team and myself has been the introduction of key AI technologies, which have greatly optimized our race strategies."

Zhou, born in Shanghai and with nickname "Shanghai Tiger", is expected to draw an audience of more than 200,000 spectators in Shanghai's F1 race next week.

Xu, SenseTime co-founder and chief executive, emphasized that the integration of AI and sports presents a compelling avenue with significant potential for the practical implementation and advancement of large models.

The sport industry AI applications cover multi-camera vision motion capture system based on extensive visual model framework.

This system intelligently captures event highlights, generates thrilling moments, performs statistical analysis of data and motion, and provides valuable insights.

SenseTime will release new AI models on April 23, with features to beat OpenAI's GPT4 used in ChatGPT.