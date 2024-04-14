﻿
Biz / Tech

Zhou Guanyu avatar to debut at F1 Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-14       0
Integration of artificial intelligence and sports to feature at Shanghai F1 race.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-14       0

A digital avatar of Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, will debut at the Shanghai F1 race that opens next Friday, representing the integration between artificial intelligence and sports.

SenseTime, the avatar's developer and a Chinese AI giant, has also revealed its plans including an upgraded AI model set for release in April, which is "more powerful than GPT4."

SenseTime and its AI technology partner of Kick Sauber F1 Team, Zhou's team, will leverage AI to help the team optimize its decision-making process and race strategies.

This will enable it to make quick and effective adjustments to its tactics in a split second during the race, both sides said in Shanghai.

Highlights include SenseTime-developed digital avatar of Zhou, called "Xiao Zhou."

He will deliver educational F1 racing content, provide intelligent event commentary and create engaging fan interactions.

This allows a broader audience to experience the excitement of Formula 1 racing in an innovative way.

Zhou Guanyu avatar to debut at F1 Shanghai
SHINE

China's F1 racer Zhou Guanyu (left) talked with Xu Li, SenseTime's CEO, in Shanghai.

"Chinese racers and Chinese technology are shining on the global stage," said Zhou in SenseTime's headquarters in Shanghai.

"It is both inspiring and a source of great pride for me personally.

"I believe that SenseTime's most significant contribution to our team and myself has been the introduction of key AI technologies, which have greatly optimized our race strategies."

Zhou, born in Shanghai and with nickname "Shanghai Tiger", is expected to draw an audience of more than 200,000 spectators in Shanghai's F1 race next week.

Xu, SenseTime co-founder and chief executive, emphasized that the integration of AI and sports presents a compelling avenue with significant potential for the practical implementation and advancement of large models.

The sport industry AI applications cover multi-camera vision motion capture system based on extensive visual model framework.

This system intelligently captures event highlights, generates thrilling moments, performs statistical analysis of data and motion, and provides valuable insights.

SenseTime will release new AI models on April 23, with features to beat OpenAI's GPT4 used in ChatGPT.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     