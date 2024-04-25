﻿
Concerns raised over Huawei's latest phones amid claims they can 'undress women'

Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:04 UTC+8, 2024-04-25
The Chinese tech giant says the built-in AI photo editing function on its P70 series will be optimized in future. after stating there were loopholes in the large model algorithm.
Edited by Zhu Qing.

Weibo user@成都小直 posts a video of using the Huawei p70's built-in AI photo editing function.

China's tech giant Huawei's latest phone release, the P70 series, is under fire for a built-in AI photo editing function.

Concerns have been raised about the AI editing tool allegedly removing clothing and altering physical features, particularly in women.

According to social media posts on Weibo, the one-click editing feature can partially remove women's clothing and modify their chests.

While some posts claim the feature affects men as well, the majority of complaints focus on its impact on female subjects.

Ti Gong

Weibo user@6GHz posts a comparison picture after using the Huawei p70's AI photo editing function.

This has led some consumers to question whether this function is "appeasing male consumers."

Others believe that "technological development is a good thing, it depends on how it's used." They say: "Why go to the the trouble of editing and erasing clothes at the chest position?"

In response, Huawei customer services said in an interview with Dahe Daily that the AI function was developed by the company itself, and there were loopholes in the large model algorithm, which will be optimized in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
﻿
