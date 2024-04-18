﻿
Biz / Tech

China's first batch of AI PCs make their debut in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
Research firm Canalys says around 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and topping 100 million units in 2025.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
China's first batch of AI PCs make their debut in Shanghai
SHINE

The AI PC event held in Shanghai on Thursday.

Lenovo Group launched China's first batch of AI PCs, computers with on-device artificial intelligence, in Shanghai on Thursday, to meet personalized demands and deal with AI demands locally without data leakage risks.

The Lenovo AI PCs, which can automatically build artwork presentations and synthesize knowledge based on stored documents, could suit users from primary school students to scientists working in Antarctica, Shanghai Daily was told.

China's first batch of AI PCs make their debut in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Lenovo chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing speaks in Shanghai.

The models, branded Yoga and ThinkPad, cost from 5,999 yuan (US$834). The high-end AI PCs cost between 13,999 to 17,999 yuan with various GPUs and storage space.

Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's chairman and chief executive, said it was a big leap for the PC industry, from "personal computer" to "AI personalized computer" and land (cloud-based) based AI into devices and families.

About 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and the figure will top 100 million units in 2025 to account for 40 percent of total PC sales, research firm Canalys said.

Business leaders from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm also expressed their visions for "Hybrid AI," which means integrating AI PCs with localized computing capacities and cloud-based AI services, they said during the Lenovo Tech World 2024 in Shanghai on Thursday.

During the conference, Lenovo also announced cooperation with Alibaba for AI PC services.

The AI PC and most traditional PCs are totally different, like "feature phone and smartphone" difference, said Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo's IDG group, who also emphasized the gradual establishment of a new AI PC ecosystem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Qualcomm
Intel
Lenovo
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     