China's first batch of AI PCs make their debut in Shanghai

SHINE

Lenovo Group launched China's first batch of AI PCs, computers with on-device artificial intelligence, in Shanghai on Thursday, to meet personalized demands and deal with AI demands locally without data leakage risks.



The Lenovo AI PCs, which can automatically build artwork presentations and synthesize knowledge based on stored documents, could suit users from primary school students to scientists working in Antarctica, Shanghai Daily was told.

Ti Gong

The models, branded Yoga and ThinkPad, cost from 5,999 yuan (US$834). The high-end AI PCs cost between 13,999 to 17,999 yuan with various GPUs and storage space.

Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's chairman and chief executive, said it was a big leap for the PC industry, from "personal computer" to "AI personalized computer" and land (cloud-based) based AI into devices and families.

About 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and the figure will top 100 million units in 2025 to account for 40 percent of total PC sales, research firm Canalys said.

Business leaders from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm also expressed their visions for "Hybrid AI," which means integrating AI PCs with localized computing capacities and cloud-based AI services, they said during the Lenovo Tech World 2024 in Shanghai on Thursday.

During the conference, Lenovo also announced cooperation with Alibaba for AI PC services.

The AI PC and most traditional PCs are totally different, like "feature phone and smartphone" difference, said Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo's IDG group, who also emphasized the gradual establishment of a new AI PC ecosystem.