Shanghai accelerates AI model development with professional incubation base and upgraded models

Shanghai is on a fast track to developing artificial intelligence models, with a professional incubation base, a newly released AI model "compatible with GPT4" and policy support covering law and tax services, Shanghai Daily learned on Tuesday.



More than 60 AI LLM (large language model) firms, along with over 200 related firms in the AI industry chain, have settled in Mosu, or Model Speed Space, in Xuhui District, since its debut in September last year.

Tech giants including SenseTime, Huawei and Tencent offer AI computing capacities for the firms in Mosu, which helps startups with AI capacity, the biggest bottleneck for AI model training and development. Currently, more than 50,000 GPUs from nine companies are available for firms in the incubation space, the operator said.

In Xuhui, 15 firms have gained approval to offer AI services to the public, accounting for more than half of the 24 Shanghai firms approved.

Shanghai will accelerate AI model development in both general and vertical industries to empower industry upgrade and economy development, and create mature business models, said Zhang Hongtao, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Also on Tuesday, SenseTime released its upgraded artificial intelligence SenseNova 5.0 model at its Shanghai AI data center headquarters in Lingang on Tuesday.

SenseTime's new model is "fully compatible with GPT 4," one of the best AI models globally. The model is better than OpenAI's GPT 4 in the majority of general usage scenarios, especially in enterprise applications and Chinese-language usage scenes, Xu Li, SenseTime's chairman, said.

Firms such as Kingsoft Office, Xiaomi and Haitong Securities have also released new AI applications based on SenseNova, covering work document processing and analysis, finance, medical and education sectors.

SenseTime's Sora-like text-to-video service will also soon debut, Xu added.

Meanwhile, Shanghai government bureaus have offered various supports for firms in the Mosu incubation space, covering marketing, tax and law support. They include "five-minute" tax services and special protection for AI firms' intellectual property rights.