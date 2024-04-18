Huawei's newest smartphones sell out soon after launch

Huawei started selling its newest smartphone, the Pura 70 on Thursday. The Pura 70, Pro, Pro+, and Ultra, priced at 5,499 to 10,999 yuan, were sold out hours after the launch.

Huawei began online sales of its long-awaited Pura 70 (P70) models on Thursday, its next smartphone weapon.

The four models, Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro and Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra, range in price from 5,499 to 10,999 yuan (US$764 to US$1,528). They were sold out almost immediately in the morning.

Last year, Huawei released the Mate 60 Pro, challenging Apple's supremacy in the high-end class.

Research firm IDC claimed that Huawei, Xiaomi, Transsion, and Oppo are challenging Samsung and Apple in China.

Huawei did not divulge the technical specifications of the new Pura models.

Huawei M series smartphones target high-end corporate consumers, whereas the P series, now Pura, attracts photography enthusiasts.

The new phones' triple-lens arrangement promises low-light and astrophotography prowess.

Tech experts and researchers say Huawei's Kirin 1000 chipset is 30 percent faster than its predecessor.

