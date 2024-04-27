﻿
China's sci-fi industry rakes in US$16 bln in 2023

Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
China's sci-fi industry reported an accelerated growth in 2023, generating a total revenue of 113.29 billion yuan (US$16 billion), according to a report released on Saturday.
China's sci-fi industry reported an accelerated growth in 2023, generating a total revenue of 113.29 billion yuan (US$16 billion), according to a report released on Saturday.

The revenue represented a year-on-year growth of 29.1 percent, reads the 2024 China Science Fiction Industry Report, which was made public at the 8th China Science Fiction Convention in Beijing.

In breakdown, the sci-fi reading sector pocketed 3.17 billion yuan in 2023, up 4.3 percent from the previous year, said the report.

Sci-fi films and TV works raked in 11.59 billion yuan in 2023, marking a yearly increase of 38.8 percent. Last year saw a significant rise in the number of sci-fi web series and mini-series, as well as a notable increase in the production of short and medium-length sci-fi videos, according to the report.

Sci-fi games contributed the bulk of 65.19 billion yuan to the total revenue, representing a year-on-year growth of 15.4 percent. Sci-fi cultural tourism earned 31.06 billion yuan, surging 106.7 percent from a year before.

The report was jointly compiled by the China Science Fiction Research Center, and the Research Center for Science and Human Imagination at Southern University of Science and Technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
