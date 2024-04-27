China's sci-fi industry rakes in US$16 bln in 2023

China's sci-fi industry reported an accelerated growth in 2023, generating a total revenue of 113.29 billion yuan (US$16 billion), according to a report released on Saturday.

The revenue represented a year-on-year growth of 29.1 percent, reads the 2024 China Science Fiction Industry Report, which was made public at the 8th China Science Fiction Convention in Beijing.

In breakdown, the sci-fi reading sector pocketed 3.17 billion yuan in 2023, up 4.3 percent from the previous year, said the report.

Sci-fi films and TV works raked in 11.59 billion yuan in 2023, marking a yearly increase of 38.8 percent. Last year saw a significant rise in the number of sci-fi web series and mini-series, as well as a notable increase in the production of short and medium-length sci-fi videos, according to the report.

Sci-fi games contributed the bulk of 65.19 billion yuan to the total revenue, representing a year-on-year growth of 15.4 percent. Sci-fi cultural tourism earned 31.06 billion yuan, surging 106.7 percent from a year before.

The report was jointly compiled by the China Science Fiction Research Center, and the Research Center for Science and Human Imagination at Southern University of Science and Technology.