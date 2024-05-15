China leading the way in on-device AI for smartphones

Domestic brands are forging ahead with their own artificial intelligence systems in advance of Apple's developer conference in June and its counters to these innovations.

About 12 percent of smartphones sold in China this year will have generative artificial intelligence features such as ChatGPT-like functions, higher than the global level of 9 percent, researcher Canalys said in a recent report.

Domestic brands such as Huawei, Vivo and Xiaomi are developing their own chips and systems for on-device AI functions.

Ti Gong

Vivo, the first major Chinese brand to integrate on-device AI in smartphones in November, has launched new X100s models with sales starting on Friday.

The company released a self-developed AI photography system for the new models, which offers users AI-powered image optimization in different conditions and an automatic capture lens for moving objects.

AI is the new power to totally reshape the smartphone market, analysts said.

Generative AI phones have become "a new track" for Chinese brands to create a differentiated high-end experience in the local market and challenge Apple, said Canalys.

Huawei, which launched its Pura 70 model recently, will release updates for its HarmonyOS system, which connects smart devices such as computers, cars and smartphones.

While Chinese brands are aggressively forging ahead with AI advancements, Apple is expected to unveil its latest AI upgrades at its developer conference in June. This wait-and-see approach creates an air of anticipation, leaving room for Apple to potentially counter the innovations unveiled by Chinese brands.

China's smartphone sales will grow by 3.6 percent in 2024, the market's first yearly growth since 2021 and an early indicator of economic recovery, according to International Data Corp.