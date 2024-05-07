Chinese brands dominate smartphone market as Apple falls out of top 5

Apple is currently positioned outside the top five, as Chinese competitors dominate the domestic smartphone market.

Ti Gong

Apple is no longer in the top five in the Chinese smartphone market due to poor sales, according to an industry assessment report from TechInsights.

It was the first time that Apple had slipped so far down the order in China, with OPPO, Honor, Huawei, Vivo, and Xiaomi dominating the market.

TechInsights classified Apple as "others."

In the first quarter, China's smartphone sales reached 63.3 million devices, a 1 percent increase over the previous year, bringing an end to an 11-consecutive-quarter slump.

Apple iPhone sales fell globally, sliding to second place in the global smartphone market in the first quarter.

According to TechInsights, a "slowdown in China given Huawei's growth in the country" was one important reason for the drop.

A drop in Apple sales in China, despite a rare iPhone discount, suggests that some Chinese buyers no longer see Apple's flagship products as the most technologically sophisticated, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to published research, Huawei recovered its market share in the Chinese smartphone market as domestic sales rebounded in the first quarter of 2024.

Huawei, which lost its top spot due to US tech sanctions, led the top five in Canalys statistics and tied with Honor for first place in International Statistics Corp data. Both showed Huawei with a market share of around 17 percent.

