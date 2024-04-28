A Shanghai force in the global entertainment

Nestled in the heart of a tech zone in Xuhui District of Shanghai, miHoYo headquarters' ground flood is more like a showroom than a lobby.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It's filled with human-sized models and souvenir gifts from of the company's bestselling titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd; videos of how it integrates game themes into tourism and culture sites as well as awards from Apple and Google, Shanghai government and gaming industry organizations and media.

Founded in 2011, miHoYo has captivated millions of fans worldwide with its thrilling stories, immersing worlds and groundbreaking technologies.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Beyond the Shanghai headquarters, it has 6,000 employees worldwide with overseas operation and researcher centers in countries including the United States, Canada, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

As a tech-driven enterprise, miHoYo has applied for 460 invention patents, with leading positions nationwide and even globally in 3D rendering engine, cloud gaming and artificial intelligence techs.

Therefore it's not surprising to find many interview rooms in the lobby, representing the company's huge demand for talented personnel.

In future, miHoYo will push boundaries and expand horizons on technology and culture innovation.

It's poised to remain a visionary force in the realm of entertainment, shaping the future of gaming, animation, and storytelling for years to come.