﻿
Biz / Tech

A Shanghai force in the global entertainment

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
Nestled in the heart of a tech zone in Xuhui District of Shanghai, miHoYo headquarters' ground flood is more like a showroom than a lobby.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
A Shanghai force in the global entertainment
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The miHoYo headquarters is in the heart of a tech zone in Xuhui District.

Nestled in the heart of a tech zone in Xuhui District of Shanghai, miHoYo headquarters' ground flood is more like a showroom than a lobby.

It's filled with human-sized models and souvenir gifts from of the company's bestselling titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd; videos of how it integrates game themes into tourism and culture sites as well as awards from Apple and Google, Shanghai government and gaming industry organizations and media.

Founded in 2011, miHoYo has captivated millions of fans worldwide with its thrilling stories, immersing worlds and groundbreaking technologies.

A Shanghai force in the global entertainment
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The lobby is filled with human-sized models and souvenir gifts.

Beyond the Shanghai headquarters, it has 6,000 employees worldwide with overseas operation and researcher centers in countries including the United States, Canada, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

As a tech-driven enterprise, miHoYo has applied for 460 invention patents, with leading positions nationwide and even globally in 3D rendering engine, cloud gaming and artificial intelligence techs.

Therefore it's not surprising to find many interview rooms in the lobby, representing the company's huge demand for talented personnel.

In future, miHoYo will push boundaries and expand horizons on technology and culture innovation.

It's poised to remain a visionary force in the realm of entertainment, shaping the future of gaming, animation, and storytelling for years to come.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
Nestle
Apple
Google
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     