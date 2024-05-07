﻿
Biz / Tech

Chinese smartphone brands embrace AI powerhouse chip

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
White paper released at conference says generative AI smartphone sales will hit 1 billion units by 2027, coming with a complete industry chain and booming developer community.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Chinese smartphone brands embrace AI powerhouse chip
Ti Gong

Chinese firms attended MediaTek's conference on Tuesday to boost generative AI in smartphones.

Mainstream Chinese smartphone brands will adopt MediaTek's upgraded AI-powered chip, which helps them differentiate product lines and keep generative artificial intelligence advantages over Apple's iPhone, industry officials said on Tuesday.

This move signifies a strategic shift for Chinese manufacturers, amidst a growing focus on generative AI technology, a powerful tool for creating new content and experiences.

Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO and Oppo will adopt MediaTek Dimensity's upgraded AI chips in their next-generation smartphone models. Other firms, such as Honor and Xiaomi, have attended a pioneering AI plan to boost generative AI phones, they said during the MediaTek Dimensity Developer Conference on Tuesday.

During the conference, MediaTek and researcher Counterpoint, along with Chinese tech firms including Alibaba, Tencent and Baichuan AI, released a white paper on generative AI's integration with smartphone development.

By 2027, generative AI smartphone sales will hit 1 billion units to popularize AI's applications among the public, coming with a complete industry chain and booming developer community, according to the white paper.

Generative AI revolutionizes the use value of smartphone applications. MediaTek will empower deep knowledge and rich experience in edge computing, bringing unprecedented innovation in human-computer interaction, productivity, and entertainment experience, said Chen Kuan-Chou, MediaTek's general manager and a board member.

MediaTek is one of the major third-party mobile chip designers along with Qualcomm. It helps Chinese brands integrate generative AI functions at the chip level.

It makes sense for them to strengthen AI functions which make their products competitive with Apple's iPhone in the high-end market segment, industry insiders said.

So far, iPhones don't feature the built-in artificial-intelligence functions offered by Chinese brands. But Apple is expected to release AI-related upgrades at its WWDC developer conference in June.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Qualcomm
Honor
MediaTek
Apple
Oppo
Xiaomi
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     