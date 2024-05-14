Exhibition highlights intelligent appliances for modern families

Kitchen & Bath China (KBC) 2024 opens its doors in Shanghai to reveal a treasure trove of innovative home appliance solutions that reflect the evolving needs of Chinese families.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

The Kitchen & Bath China (KBC) 2024 exhibition, which opened its doors in Shanghai on Tuesday, is a treasure trove of innovative home appliance solutions.

Reflecting the evolving needs of Chinese families, the event highlights advancements in smart technology, healthcare integration, and multi-generational functionality.



Consumers are paying more attention to healthcare and the needs of all family members from children to the elderly. Appliances feature hot water control with special protection for kids and smart toilets for aged users.

Over 5,600 exhibitors, including market leaders such as Roca and Toto and Chinese firms such as Jomoo, are displaying innovative products at the show.

Japan's Lixil Group is showcasing major brands under the theme of "Live Better, Evolve Further," highlighting features such as innovation, intelligent designs, safety and sustainable development. The company has sub-brands including INAX, Grohe, American Standard and Lixil in China.

A Jomoo-developed toilet capable of performing medical-grade urine analysis made its debut at the show.

The event, held in the Shanghai New International Expo Center, will close on Friday.

If you go:

Time: May 14 to 17



Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号

Ticket: Free (online registration required)