Shanghai gets a digital boost as carriers unveil upgrades

City boosts infrastructure construction as advancements promise faster 5G networks, free access to AI capabilities, optimized Wi-Fi coverage, and more user-friendly services.

Shanghai is boosting digital infrastructure construction as telecommunications carriers launch a wave of upgrades. These advancements encompass faster 5G networks, free access to artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, optimized Wi-Fi coverage, and user-friendly services designed for tourists and residents, carriers said on Thursday.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai Leads the Way with 5G-A

Shanghai boasts the world's largest commercial 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network, a significant leap forward connecting 5G and coming 6G techs.

This network currently covers key city landmarks, major roads within the Outer Ring, and select Metro lines.

5G-A offers peak download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, with plans to double that speed in the future – a tenfold improvement over current 5G services, said China Mobile.



China Mobile, the world's largest mobile carrier, spearheaded the 5G-A rollout, introducing a range of compatible packages, mobile devices, and services in Shanghai on Thursday.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

AI capacities for free usage

China Mobile unveiled a new AI computing center with a massive 10,000 GPU capacity.

This center offers free access for a limited period about one month, empowering businesses and organizations in Shanghai and the Yangtze Delta region to leverage AI for innovation and productivity gains.



An AI computer alliance, issued by China Mobile and its partners, was founded in Shanghai to provide "safe and stable" AI services.

China Telecom also joins the digital push. It's offering a free trial period of up to three months for its combined services covering AI, cloud and broadband.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Enhanced public services covering Wi-Fi

China Telecom has optimized networks at over 1,000 high-traffic locations across Shanghai, ensuring stable and reliable Wi-Fi access under the "SH-online" network.

This network encompasses shopping centers, residential communities, and hospitals, providing seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for residents and visitors alike.

China Telecom has also revitalized the city's public phone network by creating 600 "Friendly Booths" on street citywide.

These redesigned red booths, formerly used for fixed-line phone services, offer several features. Users can enjoy three minutes of free domestic calls, free mobile phone charging, and access to information on nearby community canteens and bus stops.

For those unfamiliar with smartphone apps, these booths even allow for one-click taxi hailing after a simple face scan or phone number entry.

This digital infrastructure upgrade coincides with World Telecommunications Day on May 17. These advancements position Shanghai at the forefront of technological innovation, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future for its citizens.