﻿
Biz / Tech

Cutting-edge crypto technologies to be revealed at city tech fair

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wei Lihua Wang Yanlin
  14:06 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0
The event will feature a commercial cryptography zone spanning around 1,955 square meters, highlighting the increasing concentration of the industry in Shanghai and nationwide.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wei Lihua Wang Yanlin
  14:06 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0

Cutting-edge crypto technologies and an AI ​​security system known as Tianwen will be showcased at the upcoming 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, demonstrating their role in maintaining city security.

The three-day fair will open on Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Tianwen, an AI security system that can think, evolve and understand verbal cues, offers real-time camera tracking and analysis that enable swift user responses during emergencies.

"Think of it as an intelligent child you can talk to, who can learn and grow to become more mature over time," Duan Aiguo, president of Yitu Technology said. "You can basically tell it to search anything, including individuals, events, locations and objects."

Cutting-edge crypto technologies to be revealed at city tech fair
Wei Lihua / SHINE

Crypto technologies and AI systems enhance security.

"Tianwen" has already served over 50 clients nationwide, making significant strides in areas such as public safety, smart cities, intelligent transportation, and smart campuses.

Meanwhile, in Songjiang District, the cryptographic industry is thriving, with over 30 leading companies settled in the G60 Cryptographic Industrial Base.

The base focuses on innovation in cryptography technology applications across key sectors and its integration with new technologies such as blockchain, AI, IoT, and quantum communication.

Cutting-edge crypto technologies to be revealed at city tech fair
Wei Lihua / SHINE

The Tianwen AI security system offers real-time camera tracking and analysis to enable swift responses during emergencies.

Koal Software Co Ltd, a leading company in the cryptographic industry, plans to unveil China's first integrated network and data security solution based on anti-quantum cryptography at this year's fair.

Zhixun Cryptogram, located at the G60 base, is one of the testing institutions that is nationally qualified to test crypto products.

"The number of certified products and innovative solutions in the cryptography industry has been steadily increasing in recent years," said Guo Zheng, general manager of Zhixun Cryptogram.

The fair, to be held from June 12 to 14, will feature an exhibition area of ​​35,000 square meters and nearly 1,000 participating companies.

The commercial cryptography zone, spanning approximately 1,955 square meters, includes exhibition spaces for enterprises and a dedicated area for the commercial cryptography application and innovation development conference.

This expansion highlights the increasing concentration of the cryptography industry in Shanghai and nationwide, propelling Chinese cryptographic technologies into more diverse global markets.

Cutting-edge crypto technologies to be revealed at city tech fair
Wei Lihua / SHINE

Crypto technology ensures security of vehicle networking

If you go:

Time: 10am-5pm June12; 9am-5pm June 13, 9am-4pm June 14

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center 上海世博展览馆

Address: No. 850, Bocheng Road 上海市浦东新区博成路850号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     