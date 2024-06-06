Cutting-edge crypto technologies to be revealed at city tech fair

The event will feature a commercial cryptography zone spanning around 1,955 square meters, highlighting the increasing concentration of the industry in Shanghai and nationwide.

Cutting-edge crypto technologies and an AI ​​security system known as Tianwen will be showcased at the upcoming 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, demonstrating their role in maintaining city security.

The three-day fair will open on Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Tianwen, an AI security system that can think, evolve and understand verbal cues, offers real-time camera tracking and analysis that enable swift user responses during emergencies.

"Think of it as an intelligent child you can talk to, who can learn and grow to become more mature over time," Duan Aiguo, president of Yitu Technology said. "You can basically tell it to search anything, including individuals, events, locations and objects."

Wei Lihua / SHINE

"Tianwen" has already served over 50 clients nationwide, making significant strides in areas such as public safety, smart cities, intelligent transportation, and smart campuses.

Meanwhile, in Songjiang District, the cryptographic industry is thriving, with over 30 leading companies settled in the G60 Cryptographic Industrial Base.

The base focuses on innovation in cryptography technology applications across key sectors and its integration with new technologies such as blockchain, AI, IoT, and quantum communication.

Wei Lihua / SHINE

Koal Software Co Ltd, a leading company in the cryptographic industry, plans to unveil China's first integrated network and data security solution based on anti-quantum cryptography at this year's fair.

Zhixun Cryptogram, located at the G60 base, is one of the testing institutions that is nationally qualified to test crypto products.

"The number of certified products and innovative solutions in the cryptography industry has been steadily increasing in recent years," said Guo Zheng, general manager of Zhixun Cryptogram.

The fair, to be held from June 12 to 14, will feature an exhibition area of ​​35,000 square meters and nearly 1,000 participating companies.

The commercial cryptography zone, spanning approximately 1,955 square meters, includes exhibition spaces for enterprises and a dedicated area for the commercial cryptography application and innovation development conference.

This expansion highlights the increasing concentration of the cryptography industry in Shanghai and nationwide, propelling Chinese cryptographic technologies into more diverse global markets.

Wei Lihua / SHINE

If you go:

Time: 10am-5pm June12; 9am-5pm June 13, 9am-4pm June 14

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center 上海世博展览馆



Address: No. 850, Bocheng Road 上海市浦东新区博成路850号