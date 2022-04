Lockdown or not in Songjiang, Xuhui, Yangpu, Baoshan and Minhang

Here are the first batch of areas under 3-level control in 5 districts. You can open this page in browser and search for keywords regarding your address.

Below are the first batch of areas under 3-level control in 5 districts. You can open this page in browser and search for keywords regarding your address. The classification of the areas will be changed depending on the results of the fresh COVID-19 test results.

Songjiang District

Zhongshan Subdistrict



Locked down:

Fangdong No.1 Community

Fangdong No.2 Community

Xinda Lanjue

Phase 1 Villas, Lantian No.1 Community

Shenheyuan Community

Xiaozhangjing Community

Dajiangyuan Community

Lane 2351 Rongle Road E.

Lane 62 Zhongshan Road E.

Lane 70 Zhongshan Road E.

Baiyun New Village

Laidun Town

Residential building 1, Sandi Manhadun

Residential building 10, Sandi Manhadun

Fuyue Residence C

Zhongtian Community, Jindi Construction Site

Xingcheng Hotel (Rongle) quarantine hotel

Liuting Apartment

Nanfei Boutique Hotel

Beimen Street commercial area

Geya Hotel

Junlong Plaza

Mofang Apartment

Zhongshan Plaza

520 Zhongkai Road

279 Mingnan Road

Controlled:

Vanke Mengxiangpai

Huancheng New village

Fangta West Village Community

Yuguangyuan Community

Lantian East Community

Tianhong No.6 Community

Lane 86, Zhongshan Road E.

Residential building 6, Sandi Manhadun

Ramada Hotel

Xianfu Apartment

Zhongshan Commercial Plaza

No. 222 Zhongkai Road

Precautionary:

Lane 11 Rongdu Apartment

Lane 17 Rongdu Apartment

Lane 20 Rongdu Apartment

Ledu Community

No. 38 & 40, Beimen Street

Lane 7 Husong Road

Lane 36 Dongwai Street

Lane 326, Huancheng Road

Dongguozi Lane

Lane 17 Songhui Road E.

Fangdong No.3 Community

Fangdong Tianbaofang

No. 48, Fangta Road S.

No. 1, Lane 20 Fangta South Road S.

No. 61, 63 & 65 Songhui Road E.

Liangkai Apartment

Hongbinyuan Community

No. 3-50, Xisi Lane, Building 7, Zhongshan Road E.

Jingzhuang Community

Xinda Lanzun

Ludi Linken

Phase I Zhongshan Wenhuayuan Community

Huaqiao New Village

Ronghuiyuan Community

Shangkun Hongshuwan

Dongwaiyuan Community, Yaojiang East Village

Lane 80 Songdong Road

Yuguang New Village

Ailiya Huayuan Community

Lane 180 Songdong Road

Menglai Community

Shunlong Apartment

Phase II Lantian New Village Community

1-1, 1-2 Yueguang Apartment

Rongnanyuan Community

Rongnan Xinyuan Community

Lane 215 Songhui Road E.

Nannei Road

Nanliangyuan Community

Tianhong No.2 Community

Tianhong No.3 Community

Tianhong No.4 Community

Lane 137 Rongmei Road

Lane 161 Rongmei Road

Wukun Road

Evergrande Rongjing Mingyuan Community

Evergrande Rongjing Jiayuan Community

Yunzhuyuan Community

Guangxingyuan Community

Matong Road

Tianhong No.1 Community

Tongji City Yazhu Community

Lane 851 Huancheng Road

Lane 31 Qiujiawan Community

Lane 50 Qiujiawan Community

Wazi Lane residential area

Rongpingyuan Community

Tianhong No.5 Community

Rongbeiyuan Community

Wulong No.1 & No.2 Community

Baijiyuan Community

Lane 858 Ronghui Road

Lane 758 Ronghui Road

Niujinggang Community

Lantian New Village

Yaojiang West Village

Lane 180 Zhongshan Road E.

Lane 120 Zhongshan Road E.

Lane 32 Zhongshan Road E.

Lane 692 Huancheng Road

Lane 117 Huancheng Road

Lane 111 & 113 Huancheng Road

Lane 115 Huancheng Road

No. 182-186 Fangta Road N.

Lane 4 Wazi Lane Lane, Lane 274 Zhongshan Road E.

Jinjia Lane

Songjiang cadre's sanitarium

Self-built houses on Yingbin Road

Business District Management Committee

Zhongzhan Residential buildings 1

Zhongzhan Residential buildings 2

Residential building 12, Sandi Manhadun

Fangsong Subdistrict

Locked down:



Anqi

Wenjingyuan Community

Dingxin

Hupan

Jiangchengdong

Jianghong

Runfengyuan Community

Shiji

Jinse Yunzhongyuan Community

Xianghe

Yangguang Cuiting Community

Zidong

Oasis Huatingyuan Community

Lanse Jianqiao

Free Life Pond Huayuan Community

Huating Shoufu Community

Jiangzhong

Hanting Hotel

Home Inn Paibaiyun Hotel

Shangsong Apartment

Youfu Hotel

Qingzhu Dongming Hotel

Controlled:

Changxin Huayuan Community

Huating Villa

Pearl River New Town

Antianhong Villa

Beilanqiao

Langqin

Phase II Mingshi Community

Juchun Apartment

Haotao Aapartment

Hamo Hansi Hotel

Villa 1 Baolong Hotel

Jitai Hotel (Songjiang University Town branch)

Haiyou Hotel

Lanqiao wet market

Dongding Building

Precautionary:

Xinlin

Saijieyuan Community

Deyi Town

Xinsongyuan Community

Dongding Mingren Residence

Chendao Huayuan Community

Hezhong Hupan

Dongting Renjia

Rongying Community

Haide

Huating Yaju Community

Huating Apartment

Jianshe Huayuan Community

Yusheng Haoyuan Community

Shuian Huating Community

Mingfeng

Zheyuan

Jinguiyuan Community

Huating lujingyuan Community

Jiuyang Wenhua Mansion

Kaiyuan Xindu

Hupan Mingxuan

Dizhonghai Single Apartment

Dizhonghai residential area

Nanlanqiao

Shixianyuan Community

Xilin South Zone

Xilin North Zone

Mingting

Huangqi Ailiyuan Community

Chunfengyuan Community

Haili Huating

Shangtai Shenyuan

Yitingyuan Community

Jingyi Huayuan Community

Luolangang

Nuodinghan Luzhou

Lisi Huayuan Community

Hebin Apartment

R8 Community

Kenxindun Huayuan Community

Wensha Bandao

Hanpudun Zhuangyuan

Weiduoliya Huayuan

R19 Community

R20 Community

R21 Community

R22 Community

Biyuan Community

Guiyuan Community

Yuanye Huayuan Community

Yongfeng Subdistrict

No. 381 and No. 382, Cangji No.1 Community

Baiheyuan Community

Xinlixiang Huayuan Community

Weiluona Guidu Community

Sanxingyuan Community

Gushui Jiayuan Community

Guhongyuan Community

Xingri Jiayuan Community

Jinse Huating Community

Xincheng Jiayuan Communiy

No.2 Village, Sanchenyuan Community

Chenfengyuan Community

No.6 Village, Cangcheng Community

Thank U Hotel on Yongfeng Road

Room 505, 775 Ledu Road W., Home Inn Huayi Hotel

236 Cangfeng Road

Xingyi wet market

Sanchenyuan wet market

Controlled:

Lane 9, Zhenyu Road

Lane 10, Zhenyu Road

Yule community

Ginkgo Garden Community

Greenland triumph Palace

Longhu Jinchen

Rongxinyuan

Yushu apartment

Huayuanbang East District

Huayuanbang West District

Xiuyeyuan

Orange apartment

Hanting Youjia Hotel

Changhe bathing beach, No. 1629, Songhui West Road, Songjiang District

Luming catering Co., Ltd

Management Department of Shanghai Xichuan seal Co., Ltd

Home Inn

Cangcheng e-commerce company

1174 Songhui West Road

Precautionary:

Yulongyuan Community

Yushu Nanyuan Community

Yuyangyuan Community

Yongfengyuan Community (including self-built villas)

Yijingyuan

Jindi Yijing

Gupu Xinyuan

Guxiuyuan

Guleyuan

Yunjian Jinyuan

Guiyu Yunxi

Guomao Fenghuangyuan

Carpet factory dormitory

Shuiyunjian

Ledu Xinjie Community

Songjiangfu

Wufengyuan

Yueyang Subdistrict

Locked down:

Nanyuanzi

Songhui Community

Tongbo Community

Hepan Yayuan Community

Urban villages

Songshiyuan Community

No.215, Zhongshan No.2 Road

No.4 Village, Fangzhouyuan Community

Yuelan Apartment

Zuibaiyuan Community

Private houses on Changqiao Street S. & Yushutou houses

Yushutou public houses

Xiuhua Apartment

Fenghuang Community

Gaole Community

Hanting Hotel (Kuo Street)

GreenTree Inn (Xilin Road N.)

Controlled:

Tianhui Jiayuan Community

Public houses located west of Songjiang Theater

Qingsongshi, Tawan New Village, Dujiatan, Xixinqiao Road, Xita Lane, Zhongshan No.2 Road, old residential houses

Rongle Community

Jiufeng Community

Huazhong Apartment

Baiyangyuan Community

Songleyuan Community

Caolu Restaurant

Precautionary:

Lane 425 Community

Songle Community

Lane 54 Zhongshan Road M.

No.6, Lane 37 old private house

Corridors of No.48, 58, 68 and 82, Zhongshan Road M.

Jingde Road Community

Zhangxin Jiayuan

Gubei Community

Public houses on Ledu Road

25 Caihuajing Lane Community

Yuexia Building

Tongle Community

Lane 116-118 Ledu Road Community

Ronghui Apartment

Ping'an Community

Jingjiayan Community

989 Songhui Road M.

Huiminxuan Community

Zone A Rongjingyuan Community

Zone B Rongjingyuan Community

Lane 51 public houses

Lane 948 public houses

Public houses on Xilin Road S.

Muyu Lane Community

Public houses on Xieqiao Road

Renle Community

Public houses on Zhongshan No.2 Road

Public houses on Xilin Road

Public houses on Ledu Road

No.3 Village, Fangzhouyuan Community

Fangzhou Apartment

Gushuiyuan Community

Rongle Apartment

Public houses on Songhui Road M.

Qingyi Apartment

Dormitory of Jiachun Industrial Company

Public housing community Guyang Road S.

Yunjian Mingmen Community

Zuibai Jingyuan community

Xiaotaqian public housing community

Guangfulin Subdistrict

Locked down:

Rongyu Jingyuan Community

Poly Xizi Bay

Shanshui Jingyuan

Hejing Tianyue

Sheshan Longyuan

Jiulongcang

Shangshangyuan

Outter area of Xizi Bay

Controlled:

Xingchenyuan Community

Fudi Cuidiyuan Community

Yuedu Community East Zone

Yijia Hotel

Precautionary:

Sanxiang Siji

Qiangwei Jiuli

Sheshan Xiyue

Hesheng Guangfuhui

Yushang Haiqingcheng

Yupin (gushuiwan, Yuanshu)

New town home

Yuedu West District

Sanxin Park

Periphery of Star Garden

Taikang

Second welfare home

Guangfulin organ

Jiuliting Subdistrict

Locked down:

Duxiang Community

Songhu Community

Aolinpike Huayuan (South)

Gate 4, Laiyin Road, Aolinpike Huayuan (North)

Gate 5, Laifang Road, Aolinpike Huayuan (North)

Jiulitang Community

Yiting Huayuan

Luting Shangcheng Community

Beishangwan

Jiucheng Hubin

Zhongda Jiulide (phase II and III)

Ruiboyun Hotel

Moka town

Zhicheng Huayuan

Jiujiu Huayuan

Cuiting Villa

Laozhaiji

Songhu Laozhaiji

Tinghui Huayuan

Langting Shangjunyuan

Shanghai Yuanhua Community

Shanghai Residence

Wuzhou Yunjing Huayuan

Yinglun Fengshang (phase I and II)

Xinhongqiao capital

Jinfeng Lanting (phase I)

Jinfeng Lanting (phase II)

Tinghui Apartment

Home Inn

All Season Hotel

Jijia Business Hotel / Shuye

Aiyi Boutique Hotel

Shangmei Apartment

Ruisong Apartment

Building 10, Jiuting Center (Baolong Apartment)

Building 3, Jiuting Center

Building 4, Jiuting Center

Controlled:

Building 7, Jiuting Center

Building 9, Jiuting Center

Chengjia Apartment

Jinfeng Lanting (phase III)

Precautionary:

Jiuliting Huayuan

Yiyunjun

Huixiange

Jinting Huayuan

Xinhongqiao Villa

Zhongda Phase I

Yinglun Fengshang (phase III)

Building 1, Beishangwan Apartment

Chedun Town

Locked down:

Hailaiwu

Yutang No.1 Village

Yingdu Community

Xiangfeng Jiayuan

Yutang No.2 Village

Shops along Yingshi Road

Shops along Chefeng Road

Huaxiuyuan Community

Huapinyuan Community

Huashunyuan Community

Hualeyuan Community

Anbeier Huayuan Community (including shops along the street)

Jindi Jimu Community

Huaweiyuan Community

Nanyao villa area

Nanlian community

Anqian community

No. 108, 110, 112 and 114 Qiuchang Road

Lane 17 Qiuchang Road

Lane 18 Qiuchang Road

No. 4, 22, 38, 68 and 88 Qiuchang Road

Xiangdong community phase I

Xiangdong community phase II

Tongrun community

Jiazeri

Cuiheyuan

Xinsheng Baodi community

Shandeyuan community preparation group

Gaoqiao Village

Xinyu Village

Lianjian Village

Desheng Village

Lianzhuang Village

Huiqiao Village

Nanmen Village

Changlou Village

Huayang Village

Dongmen Village

Super Eight Hotel

Jindi commercial housing, Lianhe Road, Nanyao Road

Taida restaurant

No.28 Xiangmin Road

No.18 Cheye Road

369 Maoting Road

99 Kangdian Road, Shenjie

99 Kangdian Road, Xuele

No.90 Sanbang Road

No.1233 Ronghua Road

No.125 Sanbang Road, Huayi hotel apartment

Controlled:

Lane 50 Qiuchang Road

Shuyayuan

Xiangshan Village

GreenTree Inn

No.15180

No.15208

Yatai (Jingdong)

Precautionary:

Haolaiwu Villa

Shops along the south street of Beisong Highway

Shops along Yingcheng Road

Yingwei Huayuan

Yingshi Leyuan

Front shops along Yingwei Road

Huacuiyuan

Huakaiyuan

Huajieyuan

Nanyao community

Lane 21, Lianhe Road

Qiuzhong community

No.36 and 38 Zhenxing Road

Mianhuazhan community

Xinyu public house

Public house of post office

Lane 334, Qiuchang Road

Lane 323, Qiuchang Road

No.220-310 Qiuchang Road

Lane 209, Qiuchang Road

No.35 and 37 Zhenxing Road

Gaoya apartment

Nanxin apartment

Qiling apartment

Huayang Zhongxinyuan Phase I

Huayang Zhongxinyuan Phase II

Huajing apartment

Dongjing Town

Locked down:

Runjing Yuanda phase I

Lucheng Lanyuan

Zhuangjingyuan

Bainiao Village

Polan

Dongbei

Dongxing community

commodity market

Shanhu community

Jingdong No.2 Village

Haixin City

Dengyunyuan

Falanxi Shijia

Zhonghai Yuefu

Pingyang

Ziwei

Shunkangyuan

Yueshan Villa

Bandao

Jingli

Zhizi Jingyuan

Shancha Yayuan

Jiahe Jingyuan

No.885 Dongxue Road

Yunfan Qingju

Meishan

Jiuwu

Pojin

No.508 Dongye Road

No.559 Dongzhou Road

No.16 Xizhangjing Road

No.379 Dongzhou Road

No.205 Dongye Road

Controlled:

Hesheng

Changtai

No.333 Guangxing Village

Bainiaoyuan

Lane 112-135, Dongxi Road

West area, Tongle

Public house,Zhuanqiao

Yunlu

Tiange

Jiuzhou

No. 18, Tongshun Road

Jinlong Park

Precautionary:

Zhonghai Yueting

Shangkun Xuhui Villa

Junkangyuan

Qikangyuan

Yuyangyuan

Tian'an Villa

Xinsong Jiayuan

Sheshan holiday bandao

Tonghuan community

Yueshan Mingyue

Yueshan Siji

Guihua West Zone

Haimao apartment

Teachers' apartment

Hailiyuan

Haixin South Zone

Haixin North Zone

Meigui community

Poly

Haixin Villa

Yulanyuan

Tongle East Zone

Guihua East Zone

Guihua Villa

Guangxing Villa

Jingdong No.1 Village

Dongxin Road commercial housing

Zhuanqiao Villa

Dunhong dormitory

Yangran apartment

Senhua

Huasi

Zhongke

Xinhua

Xinqiao Town

Locked down:

Chunshen Center

125 Shengang road and surrounding shops and enterprises

No.1000 Jindu Road W.

Chunshen flow sites

Residential center of Industrial Zone

Industrial zone flow site 2

Xinhua apartment

Chunhuayuan North Zone

Chunhuayuan South Zone

Chunhuayuan East Zone

Lane 198 and Lane 208 Chunyuan community

Lane 55, Jindu community

Shengang No.2 Sub Lane

Longqiyuan

Wanyu Yangguangyuan

Lane 227, Xinbei Street

No.150-160 Xinyu Road

Lot 96

Lane 50, Xinyu Road

Mingyue Qingquan Xinyuan

Xinle Mingyuan

Lane 418 and Lane 446 Xinbei Street

Lane 7 and Lane 23, villages on Xinle road and Zhuangbang Village

Rongsheng Mingdi phase II and III

Yangguang Huayuan

Nature homestead, Dingbang and zhuangbang, Chenchun highway

Mingzhongyuan Yalu phase IV

Mingzhongyuan Yalu phase III

North Zone, Huaxing No.1 village

South Zone, Huaxing No.1 village

North Zone, Huaxing No.2 village

South Zone, Huaxing No.2 village

Chenchun highway old house

Xindongyuan phase I

Xindongyuan phase III

Xindongyuan old house

Chengxing, West Zone

Chengxing, Sijiyuan

Xipuyuan

Xinjing East Zone

Longxiang apartment

Yashixuan

Nanchang No.1 Village

Nanchang No.3 Village

Jufengyuan North Zone

Bihuali

Apartment 1, Xinnan Road

Tongrun Jiayuan

Niwota apartment

Chepingfang

Baijia Huayuan

Baiyang community

Zhennan Zone B

Zhennan Zone A

Julong community

Xinhong international city

Xiangyu Yiting

Xiangyu Xinyuan

Jindi shiguang yayuan west zone

Longxiang Jiayuan

Xinlu Mingyuan

Qiaoai Villa

Qiaoai Mansion

Yishashi Huayuan Community

Tongrun biezhuang

Lishui Huating North Zone

Lishui Huating South Zone

Xinshuiqiao apartment

Baima Huayuan South Zone

Baima Huayuan North Zone

Jingyuan Siji Yuting

Agricultural Management Committee

Controlled:

Longgong

Shanhua apartment

Yuxin wet market

Xinlei wet market

Hong residence

Xinhong villa

Changdong apartment

Lishui Xinting phase II villa area

Precautionary:

No.60 Shennan No.2 Road

No.76 Shennan No.4 Road

No.288 Shenli Road

Meitian

Industrial zone flow point 1

Caohejing port

31 construction sites (6-8 medical teams)

Xinhong apartment

Xinjiu square

Kaihong Electronics

East section of Xinnan Street

Lakeside Plaza, Xinnan Street

Xinqiao station of line 22

West section of Xinnan Street

Jincheng square

Gate at 85 ℃, Xinzhen Street

Xinzhong building

Gate at Post office

Mingzhong square

GreenTree Inn

Xingyun apartment

Shenxin square

Yanke square

Carrefour Plaza

Shops along Xinnan Road and Changxi Road

Xinqiao old railway station, No. 1 Xinyu Road

Xinao Park

Yafan Yale City

Lane 259, Chunye Villa

Lane 382, Xinbei Street

Huaze Xinyuan

Xinqiao Shangyuan

Lane 260, Xinbei Street

Lane 118, Xinbei Street

Jiuting Town

Locked down:

Huting community

Xinglian Central Village

Meili Xingcheng

Mingzhuyuan

Xiangyu Ducheng

Jiuting Jiayuan

Yinfang community

Beichang No.2 community

Beichang No.1 community

Songhuyuan community

Luzhou Changxiang island community

Jiuhong Shangyuan

Jinhuiyuan

Jiujiu Youth City

Haide Apartments

Tianbao Tianyuan

Longzhouyuan community

Xiangyu Pincheng

Hutingyuan

Guoting Huayuan

Fudi Jiuyue

Lixing Zone I

Jiutingyuan

Guoting No.3 Village

Zhuangjia Community

Zhongxin Road community

Fanrongyuan

Cangshengyuan

Kangting community

Tingbei community

Jiahe Sunshine City

Yinghuayuan

Lianglongyuan

Yijingyuan

Huating Mingyuan

Zhoujia community

Wenpuyuan

Lixingyuan

Yunrun Jiayuan

Taoyuan community

Kaitian apartment

Lixingyuan Zone 2

Longyue community Zone 1

Tingnan community

Hongqiao Yuefu

Lijingyuan

New Shanghai Longli Renjia

Tingfu community

TingZhong community

Jiafuli Huayuan

Longyue community zone 2

Taoyuan Villa

Jiufu apartment

Shengfu apartment

Ailunpo

Shanghai Shilin

Guoting Mingyuan (Guoting Huayuan)

Qiminyuan

Fudunyuan

commodity market

Zijin Huayuan

Taoyuanyuan Villa

Jiufu community

Tongli Road

No.22, Jinma Road (plant dormitory)

No.518 Jiushu Road (plant)

No.783 Shenglong Road (Songgang apartment)

No.858 Jiujing Road

Room 310, No.129 Wenpu Road, Lianjia Hotel

No.28 Hezhu Road

No.1, Lane 250, Jiuxin highway

Room 106, No.100, Lane 780 Lianfu Road

Building 17, Yanghebang Road (Weimin Food)

No. 175 Yinqing Road

99 Xinyi Hotel

Room 8415, Hongting Hotel, No. 382, Jiuting Street

Room 337, No. 1, Lane 101 Laiting Road S.(Laiting apartment)

Building 11, Lane 467 Yinqing Road

No.398 Jiushu Road

Lane 780 Lianfu Road

No.3 Longgao Road

2nd floor, Lane 315 Shengfu Road

Building 1, Yongwang Park, No.508 Shengfu Road

No.215 Shenglong Road

No.99 Yinxi Road

Room 212, building B, No. 258, Banting Road (Haorui apartment)

No.8 Hezhu Road

No. 68, Lane 1399, Husong highway, Laiyifen (Youth Building)

No. 69, Lane 1399, Husong highway

Shop No. 8, Lane 1399 Husong highway

No. 76, Jiahe Sunshine City

No. 165 Jinma Road, Xiangjing Glass Co., Ltd. (plant area)

Lane 28, Jiuxin highway, Property Office

6F, building 4, No. 877, Jiuxin highway

No.168 Jiuxu Road

No.1600 Laiyin Road

No.165 Qinfu Road

No.699 Shengfu Road

D10, 4F, No. 1001, Shenglong Road (plant dormitory)

Room 204, No. 55, Yanghebang Road (plant area)

No.489 Yinqing Road

No. 90, Lane 369, Yinxi Road (company)

Room 126, No. 500 Banting Road, Quandu apartment

No. 68 Chaofu Road

No. 18, Hengjiang Road

Room 8437, 4F, Hongting Hotel

Shop 8, building 18, Lane 1519 Husong highway, Jiujiu Youth City

Shop 31, Lane 1519 Husong highway, Jiujiu Youth City

No. 301 huting highway, Jiuting Lianhua Supermarket Baihui branch

Room 402, North unit, 185 huting Road

No.216 huting Road

No.45 huting Road

Room 8328, Xilong Business Hotel, Huting Road S.

No.1 Huayuan Road

No. 30, Lane 109, building 5, Jinhui Commercial Street

Room 303 above the shop 101, north of Jinhui Commercial Street

Room 510, No. 150, Jinma Road

Room 102, building 2, No. 1000, Jiujing Road

No.889 Jiujing Road, No.1 laboratory garage office

No.215 Jiushu Road

Room 402 next to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on Jiuting Street

Room 303, 1001 Jiuting Street, Home Inn

Room 306, 1218 Jiuting Street, Hanting Hotel

Room 301, No.254 Jiuting Street, Yibai Hotel

No.260 Jiuxin highway

2F, No.186 Longjin Road

No.518 Shengfu Road

No.680 Shengfu Road

Room 310, No. 319, Tongli Road (Minxian apartment)

2F, No. 591 Xuejiaqiao Road

No.399 Zhongxin Road

Controlled:

New Shanghai Garden House

Sanyuan apartment

north to Yifu Road, south to Yaobei Road, east to Jiuxin Highway and west to Shenglong Road

north to Yifu Road, south to Shengfu Road, east to the red boundary line and west to North Maojing

north to Yifu Road (Jiuxin Highway to Huting Road S. section) extends to the north of Songhuyuan, south to the red boundary, east to the red boundary, west to Jiuxin Highway (Yifu Road to Yaobei Road section), along Yaobei Road (Jiuxin Highway to central section) and along Zhongxin Road (Yaobei Road to the red boundary section)

Precautionary:

Bandao Huayuan

Fudi Art Villa

Jiuzhou Datang Huayuan

Tingyuan community

Xiazhou Huayuan

Jiangnan Cultural Park

Teachers' building

Luchen Jiayuan

Lane 288, Huting Road S., Fanrongyuan

Qingchun post station

Yi'an community

Dairy

Guoting Nanyuan

Shihudang Town

Locked down:

Wuqiao, Changsheng, Jinsheng Village

Tangming Road (Yanshou Road to Chuoqin Road)

505 Tahui Road

Controlled:

Donggang Village

Jinhui Village

Xinyao Village

Maoxin Village

Jinsheng Village (except Wuqiao, Changsheng)

Precautionary:

Zhuqiao Village

Xinzhong Village

Zhangzhuang Village

Dongxia Village

Xinyuan Village

Tianrun Xinyuan neighborhood committee

Gusong neighborhood committee

Tahui neighborhood committee (except Tangming Road (Yanshou Road to Chuoqin Road) and No. 505 Tahui Road)

Xinbang Town

Locked down:

Hujiadai Village - Team 1 and team 2

Yixin Science and Technology Innovation Park

Controlled:

No.101, 103 and 105, Xingong Road

Xinbang Village - Tujia village Ziran village

Hujiadai Village - Houwan Ziran Village

Precautionary:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Maogang Town

Locked down:

Jiansheyuan

No.01-582, Xingong Village 5

Duge Hotel

Controlled:

other areas in Xingong Village

No.170-173, Jiaojia Village

Precautionary:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Yexie Town

Locked down:

No. 911 and surrounding areas of Jinjia Village

Yangdian, Yanjing Village

Seniors' activity room and surrounding areas in Sicun Village

Zhennan, Baziqiao Village

Jizhong Road, Guanting Road and surrounding areas of Zhongyuan neighborhood committee

Zhongyuan No.2 Village and surroundings areas, Zhongyuan neighborhood committee

stores on Qiuren Road & Yexin Highway and residential buildings,Shiqiang neighborhood committee

Shiji No.4 Village, Shiyuan neighborhood committee

Xinyuan Renjia, Shiyuan neighborhood committee

high-rise buildings, Shiyuan neighborhood committee

Furong residential area

Yeda Road residential area

shops near Yixin Mart supermarket

Shengjiang team, tangbang team and Qiujia team, Tuanjie Village

Punan Market

Controlled:

Xinglou, jinglingqiao Village

Yonglian, Dongqin Village

Shengdu Xindong team and Xinxie team, Xuyao Village

Wuchejing and Zhuxiabang in Jinjia Village

Rest areas in Tuanjie Village (except Shengjiang team, Tangbang team and Qiujia team)

Qiangshu community of Shiqiang neighborhood committee

Industrial Park (Fresh Hippo cold chain, Tianyi, yinting)

Furong Park

Auto Parts City

Sicun village wet market

Precautionary:

Tongjian Village

Dongshi Village

Damiao Village

Maqiao Village

Xingda Village

Rest areas in Jinjia Village

Rest areas in Yanjing Village

Rest areas in Sicun Village

Rest areas in Baziqiao Village

Rest areas in Jinglingqiao Village

Rest areas in Dongqin Village

Rest areas in Xuyao Village

Zhongyuan No.1 Village community

Other communities in Zhaongyuan

Zhennan Huayuan, Zhangze neighborhood committee

Zhennan community, Zhangze neighborhood committee

Zhennan Renjia, Zhangze neighborhood committee

Other residential areas of Zhangze neighborhood committee

Shiji No.1 Village, Shiqiang neighborhood committee

Shiji No.2 Village, Shiqiang neighborhood committee

Shiji No.3 Village, Shiqiang neighborhood committee

Pujiang Huayuan, Shiyuan neighborhood committee

Yezheng Road, Yexiao Road, Lane 521 & lane 743 Yexiao road, Shiyuan neighborhood committee

Sijing Town

Locked down:

Sheshan Jiuli phase II (Lane 659 Gulou Highway)

Runjiang Huayuan (Lane 656 Gulou Highway)

Tongrun Bishuiwan (No. 1-226, Lane 1198 Gulou highway)

Poly Feili Residence (Lane 288 Waipojing Road)

Rongchuang Fengdan Yayuan (Lane 188 Hengze Road)

Bianjia community

Jindi Zizaicheng phase II (Lane 518 Sixiang Road)

Shanyu Yuanshu (Lane 1888 Sichen Highway)

Jindi Heshiyuan Zone A (Lane 198 Sitong Road)

Jindi Heshiyuan Zone B (Lane 298 Sibao Road)

Jindixiwan (Lane 458 Sibao Road)

Heshiyuan Zone C (Lane 508 Sifeng Highway)

Xihua Estate (Lane 758 Sifeng Highway)

Wanye Mingyuan (Lane 688 Sitong Road)

Sheshan Dongjun (Lane 1269 Gulou Highway)

Milano Guidu (Lane 1899 Gulou highway)

Xinkai phase I (No.207 Xinjiayuan Road)

Lane 128 Xinjiayuan Road

Danguiyuan (Lane 1718 Sifeng Highway)

Xiangzhangyuan (Lane 199 Sikai Road)

Jinchangyuan (Lane 291 Sikai Road)

Zizhuyuan (Lane 61 Sikai Road)

Yinxingyuan (Lane 222 Chenghong Road)

Zijingyuan (Lane 669 Sikai Road)

Dingxiangyuan (Lane 282 Chengzhi Road)

Lanxinyuan (Lane 58 Chengsong Road)

Fengjingyuan (Lane 875 Sikai Road)

Moli Yayuan (Lane 325 Zeyue Road)

Mudan Yiyuan (Lane 326 Zeyue Road)

Lanhua Qingyuan (Lane 211 Zeyue Road)

Shuixian Yayuan (Lane 212 Zeyue Road)

Guihua Jinyuan (Lane 88 Zeyue Road)

Deningyuan (Lane 89 Dening Road)

Sibinyuan (Lane 501 Sibin Road)

Renyuyuan (Lane 666 Sibin Road)

Xinan Mingyuan (Lane 501 Sichen Highway)

Xianghe Apartment (Lane 49 Henghegang Road)

Jiangchuan North No.2 Village (Lane 700 Gulang Road)

Qigan community

Areas behind the former chemical plant

houses along Gulang Road

Zhangshi community

Zhongjingyuan Community (Lane 2818 Husong Highway)

Xueshi Mall (Lane 1 Sizhuan Road)

Anle Street

Xinnan Village (Qianjie team)

Xinbang community

Henan community

Yejia Central Community

Yufeng Shangdu

Lane 45 Jiugan Road

Congtai apartment

Jingang phase II (Lane 348 Gulou Highway)

Lubo Jingyuan (Lane 25 Jiangchuan Road S.)

Jingu apartment (Lane 109 Jiangchuan Road N.)

Jiangchuan old town

Lishui Haoting (Sub-Lane 86 & Lane 2517 Husong Highway)

Huiboyuan (Lane 57 Gulang Road)

Jingang phase I (Lane 155 Henggang Road)

Dujiabang community (Lane 38 Fangsi Road)

Chenjia community (Lane 699 Zhaofei highway)

Lane 2511 Husong Highway

Controlled:

Tongrun Shanhe town (No. 294, Lane 1198 Gulou Highway)

Lane 30 Xinjiayuan Road

Yulanyuan (Lane 1500 Sikai Road)

Shangyingyuan (Lane 257 Chengzhi Road)

Wenkangyuan (Lane 655 Dongwei Road)

Ludi Xiaojiuwo (Lane 501 Sichen Highway)

Gong Team

Zhangxian Team

Houses in the east and west sections of Shuangshi Road

Houses on Sizhuan Road

Houses on Gaoji Road

Lane 134 Jiangchuan Road N. (public hospital)

Old town

Lane 134 Sizhuan Road

Jingduoyuan (Lane 1651 Zhangjing Road)

Henan Street (Xinnan)

Qianjia community

Hengtangqiao Homestead

No.1, Lane 259 Gulang Road

No.149 Anle Street

No.1, Lane 291 Gulang Road

North Lane 1-79 Dongshi

1-79 Beizhangjing

Precautionary:

Gulou Xinyuan East Zone (Lane 759 Gulou Highway)

Gulou Xinyuan West Zone (Lane 859 Gulou Highway)

Sheshan Jiuli phase I (Lane 519 Gulou Highway)

Sijing Xinyuan East Zone (Lane 219 Sitong Road)

Sijing Xinyuan West Zone (Lane 329 Qingkai Road)

Tongji Jingcui (Lane 2118 Sichen Highway)

Ludi Yuntianfang (Lane 455 Waipojing Road)

Sanxiang Youth City

Jianfa Jiulongwan (Lane 299 Waipojing Road)

Henggang community

Henggang community West Zone

Yinhu Villa (Lane 2888 Sichen Highway)

Jindi Xiyue (Lane 66, Lane 88)

Sheshan Town

Locked down:

Jiafengyuan

Zhuqingyuan

Xiayang team outside Liujiashan Village

Huayuan No.2 team, Hengshan Village

Songjiabang No.5 team, Xinzhai Village

Jiuxiqu, Xinzhen Village

Jiangqiu Xinyuan

Chenfang Xinyuan

Sheshan Jiayuan

Jibao Yuting

Fuyayuan

Xiuyayuan

Rongtengyuan

Rongxiuyuan

Guanlanting

Jiexiangyuan

Shihongyuan

Ruilanyuan

Xinzeyuan

Yongzeyuan

No.100 Mingye Road

No.373 Taoyuan Road

No.6 Xiangshui Road

No.1551 Shebei Highway

Controlled:

Chenfangju, Dongqing Village

Nano City

Shichenyuan

Zijuanyuan

Heshengyuan

Songheyuan

No.3666 Sichen Highway

No.450 Jiye Road

No.1699 Shebei Highway

stele building, Hengshan village

Shanwan, Hengshan village

Precautionary:

Haibo Sheshan

Rongdayuan

Mingyayuan

Yinxingyuan

Wutongyuan

Yuyeyuan

Qiutanyuan

Cuixinyuan

Cuiting

Sheshan Yipin

Sheshanli

Mujinyuan

Zijingyuan

Sheshan Golf Jun

Shanghai Ziyuan

Yuehu Shanzhuang

Sheshan Dongziyuan

Zhongkai Mantuyuan

Shandeyuanzi Huayuan

Zidu Jingyuan

Shimao Villa

Sheshan Evergrande capital

Guomao Tianyue phase II

Guomao Tianyue phase III

Xiaokunshan Town

Locked down:

Lane 1630 Kungang Highway, Dongyuan community

Yishan apartment

Jinyu Hotel

Xiyuan Xincun (Lane 295 Pingyuan Street)

Fujia supermarket

Dakunyuan

Xiangkunyuan community

Pingfuyuan community

Shanshui Huating

Ruihuan rental house

Controlled:

Yukun phase IV

Chuxin Vegetable Cooperative

Precautionary:

No.5031-5049 Wenxiang Road

No.1352 Kungang Highway

No.1390 Kungang Highway

Lane 1498 Kungang Highway

No.1638-1670 Kungang Highway

No.1638-1680 Kungang Highway

No.5001-5023 Wenxiang Road

No.5002-5030 Wenxiang Road

No.1780-1806 Kungang Highway and No.5038-5050 Wenxiang Road

Lane 1956 Kungang Highway

1101-1125, No. 1, Lane 2100 Kungang Highway

2101-2117, No. 2, Lane 2100 Kungang Highway

2118-2134, No. 2, Lane 2100 Kungang Highway

No.101-169, Lane 87 Pingyuan Street

No.201-367, Lane 87 Pingyuan Street

Lane 27 Pingyuan Street

Lane 86 Pingyuan Street

No.21-85 Pingyuan Street

No.22-80 Pingyuan Street

No.1-28 Kungang Highway, Lane 2300 Dongshe

No.1-31 Kungang Highway, Lane 2320 Dongshe

Lane 2480 Kungang Highway

No.2688 Kungang Highway

No.16 Chongnan Road

Qinghe Street (between Kungang Highway and Hexi Street)

Qinghe Street (between Hexi Street and Kungang River)

No.1, 2 and 3 villages, Pingyuan

Pingyuan Street (between Kungang Highway and Hexi Street)

Pingyuan Street (between Hexi Street and Lane 236 Pingyuan Street)

Pingyuan No.4 Village

Wenxiang commercial and residential area

Vienna Hotel

Zhonghui Tangli

No.48-72 Hexi Street

Pingyuan neighborhood committee

Troops (West of Xiaokunshanyuan)

Xiaokunshanyuan (including Jiufeng Temple)

Christian Church

Rural Commercial Bank (Xiaokunshan area)

Kunhe Greenery

agricultural bank

Xiyuan Community (Lane 312, Pingyuan Street)

Qingheyuan community (Lane 244, Pingyuan Street)

No.255-355 Pingyuan Street

The Hope Project school

Police station (including parking lot at the north)

Xiaokunshan kindergarten

Xiaokunshan driving school

No.6000 Wenxiang Road

Xiaokunshan business hall of State Grid

Gangfeng Village

Lujiadai Village

Dagang village committee

Lujiadai village committee

Gangfeng village committee

Dagang neighborhood committee

Pugang community (including Xingang building and fresh food supermarket)

Yongfeng community (including shops)

Xingang community

Xingang New Village

Lane 258, Xingang Road (Dagang Village)

Yijuyuan and shops

farm product market

Xibu waterworks

Songwei medical industry and trade

Telecommunication building

Post Office

Yangguangzhijia

Rural Commercial Bank (Dagang area)

Social parking lot (formerly Dagang old government)

Special school

Kungang primary school (private)

Yukun phase I

Yukun No.1 Village neighborhood committee

Jiufeng property company

Yukun business circle (north area of the square)

Yukun business circle (south area of the square)

Shops on the south side of phase I

Phase IV shops

Zone A, Yukun community

No. 276, 482, 484 and 486, Yukun Road

buildings outside the north side of Zone A, Yukun community

Wenjinyuan community

Wenjinyuan community service station / Wenjinyuan residents life service center

Xiaokunshan Town Community Health Service Center

No.635-789 Pingyuan Street, Wenjinyuan community

Xiangkun building

Economic Development Area

Locked down:

No.669 Meinengda Road

No.3, Lane 313, Songwei Road S.

Shanghai Jinsu Industrial Co Ltd

Tingwang Property Management Co Ltd

dormitory of Songwei auto repair, Wanqian apartment

Wangya apartment

Shanghai Jinshan Industrial Co Ltd (apartments at the park)

Rongting Business Hotel

Building 1, Youchao apartment

Building 4, Youchao apartment

D2, Lane 100 Jinxi Road

Fuhong Hanlin biomedical industrialization base (II) project (construction site)

Chengxing Phase II shop (Lane 1801 Xinfei Road)

Zone A, Lianyang community, Lane 12, Lianyang Road

Zone B, Lianyang community, Lane 12, Lianyang Road

Zone C, Lianyang community, Lane 12, Lianyang Road

Guangda computer manufacturing city

Controlled:

Sanming Apartment

Lianhui Apartment, Dongkai Building

Building 3, Youchao Apartment

Menggelei (Shanghai Yuliang bearing equipment Co Ltd)

Aijia apartment (Menglei 2F apartment)

Shanghai Meimiao Enterprise Management Co Ltd (Konica dormitory)

Shanghai Longmao Industrial Co Ltd

Shanghai Yebo Industrial Co Ltd (Qingchi Hotel, Baihe Apartment)

Shanghai Songgang Electronics Co Ltd

Youth Apartment

Shanghai Hongrui Industrial Co Ltd

Shanghai Huilianju Chemical Co Ltd (Clerk Apartment, huilianju)

Zhize Apartment

Shanghai Fenglong Industrial Co Ltd (Kaifu talent apartment)

Shanghai Shunli Investment Management Co Ltd (Tongfuxiangwan)

Shanghai Shengdu Property Management Co Ltd (3-5F, No. 295, Songwei Road N.)

Shanghai Ruian Dongfeng Plastic Machinery Co Ltd (Qiaoxin apartment, Yaju apartment)

Yawei apartment

Shanghai Qingteng Property Management Co Ltd (Mofang Apartment)

Shanghai Wangfu Property Management Co Ltd

Hangyi Lianjia apartment (No. 5, Lane 313, Songwei Road N.)

Poly Jiayuan (Chuzeng Industry, Hegang Trade, Haocong Trade, Xiongshi Trade)

Shanghai Xinyuan Property Management Co Ltd (Ruifu dormitory)

Meili Apartment

Kaidun Apartment

Shanghai Jinbulanca Clothing Co Ltd

Youth Apartment

Shanghai Shanfeng Property Management Co Ltd

Shanghai Shiying Industrial Co Ltd (Rongjin)

Dongxing apartment

Yuxian apartment

Shanghai Huashi Culture Development Co Ltd (Rongtingyuan)

Shanghai Xiangya Industrial Co Ltd (Nanle apartment), Zhongxie Industry

Shanghai Xinyi Electronic Technology Co Ltd (Huiwang apartment)

Xiangzhan Innovative Park

Shanghai Hanyu Environmental Protection Material Co Ltd

Hongfang apartment (Shanghai Baigong Information Technology Co Ltd and Shanghai Lieyi culture and Art Co Ltd)

Shanghai Naide Clothing Co Ltd

Shanghai Letong Communication Equipment (Group) Co Ltd

Hongdu apartment

Xiangma apartment

Xianmao apartment

Longhu Guanyu

Mofang (Shanghai) Apartment Management Co Ltd (Dingyuan Road Branch)

Shanghai Qiduo Industrial Co Ltd (Shanghai Xinjin Textile and Garment Co Ltd)

Shanghai Shanzhong Investment Management Co Ltd (Shiqing, Yuqingchuang Innovative Space)

Guoji living area

Zhengtai Keqinyuan

Jiage dormitory

Longyu dormitory

Xuhui District

Xujiahui Subdistrict



Inquiring hotline:58910910

Locked down:



The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Huixian Yaju Community

2. Nanda Building

3. Gonglian Nandan

4. Nanshan Building

5. Taideyuan

6. Apartment of Shanghai Film Group

Precautionary:

1. No. 27, Lane 500, Wanping Road S..

2. Dongfang Shikong.

3. Lane 950 Panyu Road.

4. Lane 998 Panyu Road.

5. Lane 650 Panyu Road.

6. Lane 221, Huaihai Road W. .

7. Diyuan.

8. Long De Jing Yuan.

9. Shudefang Community.

10. Mingshiyuan Community.

11. No. 1 Hongqiao Road, Gateway Serviced Apartment.

12. Qingbao Community.

13. Xinlu Community.

14. Meteorological Bureau Compound.

15. Ziyang Road Community.

16. Yuanfu Mansion.

17. Jinjiang Commnity.

18. Zhongkai City Light Community.

19. Huanchan Building Community.

20. Dijingyuan.

21. Bingzhi Lane Community.

22. Kejia Community.

23. Baihe Jingyuan.

24. Hongqiao Liyuan.

25. Fengye Guangyuan.

26. Ziyuan Mansion.

27. Lane 875 Panyu Road.

28. Tonghui.

29. Wanping Nanyuan Community.

30. Yongxin Jingyuan.

31. Tianyao Building.

32. Nanxin Apartment.

33. Zunyuan.

34. Xujiahui Jingyuan.

35. Nankai Community.

36. Wennan Apartment.

37. Yushi Apartment.

38. Honghui Building.

39. Honghui .

40. No. 4 Cotton Spinning and Printing.

41. Jinhuiyuan.

42. Tielu Community.

43. Huancheng Apartment.

44. Lane 772 Hongqiao Road.

45. Mingda Apartment.

Tianping Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 64370755

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Gaoliang Community

2. Haisi Building

Precautionary:

1. Huicheng Huayuan.

2. Jinbi Apartment.

3. Yong'an Community.

4. Ankang Aparment.

5. Anting Apartment.

6. No. 3 & 4, Lane 636, Yongjia Road.

7. Xihu Apartment.

8. Wuxing Building.

9. Gaoan Community.

10. 65, 67 Kangping Road.

11. Changyu Community.

12. Lane 139 Guangyuan Road.

13. Lane 215, Tianping Road.

14. Tianyuan Community.

15. Guangyuan Public Housing.

16. Yongjia Apartment.

17. No. 25 Taojiang Road.

18. YongYi Community.

19. Dahui Huayuan.

20. Gaoxin Apartment.

21. Lane 581, Jianguo Road W..

22. Yueyang Huayuan.

23. Shanghai Peking Opera Troupe Community.

24. Daming Apartment.

25. No. 8 & 10, Lane 8, Wanping Road.

26. No. 182 Kangping Road.

27. Lane 100 Kangping Road.

28. Jiashan Apartment.

29. Shijia Community.

30. No. 212 Jianguo Road W..

31. Yongyi Community.

32. Zhonghui Huayuan.

33. Xing'an Community.

34. Lane 9, Gao'an Road.

35. Huaizhong Community.

36. No. 2A, Lane 6, Gao'an Road.

37. Nianping Huayuan.

38. Yueyang Building.

39. Yueyang Community.

40. Yueyang Apartment.

41. No. 184 Yuqing Road.

42. Huaren Building.

43. No. 477 Yongjia Road.

44. Yongzheng Community.

45. Xiangyang Apartment.

46. Heishi Apartment.

47. Elizabeth Apartment.

48. Lane 1321, Fuxing Middle Road.

49. Shanshan Community.

50. Wanping Apartment.

51. No. 264 Wuxing Road.

52. Haiping Community.

53. No. 245 Tianping Road.

54. Jingfuyuan.

55. Gao'an Apartment.

56. Zigu Apartment.

57. Huatai Mansion.

58. Tianyuan Xiangyang Apartment.

59. Yitaili Building.

60. No. 1 A, Wulimuqi Road S..

61. Zhi Mansion.

62. Nianping Apartment.

63. Yongjia Huayuan.

64. Yishu Apartment.

65. Yongkang Community.

66. Lane 207, Kangping Road.

67. No. 116 Wanping Road.

68. No. 700 Hengshan Road.

69. Guangyuan Community.

70. Huaqiao Apartment.

71. Jinhuan Mansion.

72. Ziyuan Mansion.

73. Yangguang Ketou Mansion.

74. Lane 233, Jianguo Road W..

75. Gaoyayuan.

76. Dingxin Building.

77. Zhaojiabang Public Housing.

78. Jiayuting Phase 1.

79. Wutong Huayuan B.

Hunan Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline:64373433

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yipinyuan

2. Ziyou Apartment

3. Wuyuan Community

4. No.1-4&8 Lane 6 Wukang Road

5. Yongfu Phase 1

6. Chuanhua Public Housing

Precautionary:

1. Xiangbei Building.

2. Zhongbo Apartment.

3. Ruihua Apartment.

4. Huaihai Building.

5. Huiluo Apartment.

6. Huayi Community.

7. Xingguoyuan.

8. Changle Apartment.

9. Kangxing Apartment.

10. Huicheng Wukang Apartment.

11. Xingsheng Apartment.

12. Xingguo Huayuan.

13. Huiyi Huayuan.

14. Jinyuan Building.

15. Lane 1754, Huaihai Road M..

16. Walden Place.

17. Xinlian Apartment.

18. Shanghai Tianxi.

19. Kanghu.

20. Gongxiao Community.

21. Feicuiyuan.

22. Yonghu Community.

23. Huagang Community.

24. Yandong Community.

25. Yongle Community.

26. No. 5, Lane 53, Fuxing Road W..

27. Liangyou Apartment.

28. Wufu Community.

29. Changle Community.

30. Fuxiang Community.

31. Fuanan Community.

32. Gaoyou Community.

33. Hunan Community.

34. Zhongnan Community.

35. Xingguo Community.

36. Xingwu Public Housing.

37. Maggie Apartment.

38. Shangying Wuyuan Community.

39. Hunan Apartment.

40. No. 14, Lane 49, Yongfu Road.

41. No. 1 & 2, Lane 89, Xingguo Road.

42. Kezhi Wukang.

43. Wukang Apartment.

44. Guanxiao.

45. No. 1, Lane 73, Wukang Road.

Fenglin Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 33638018

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Yingye Xiaozhuang.

2. No. 135 Dong'an No.1 Village.

3. Lane 170 Pingjiang Road.

4. Lane 145 Pingjiang Road.

5. No.2, Lane 691, Zhaojiabang Road.

6. No.318 Xiaomuqiao Road.

7. Erke Highrise.

8. Qingzhen Community.

9. Taikang Building.

10. Huihuang Apartment.

11. Xintengfei.

12. Xuhui Yuyuan.

Xietu Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 64041782

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 1212, Xietu Road

2. Lane 400, Chaling Road

3. Block 1, Damu Community

4. Lane 105, Chaling Road

5. Block 1, Rihui No.2 Village

6. Lane 323, Xiaomuqiao Road

7. No. 223, Chaling Road

8. Lane 243, Zhaojiabang Road, Jiarui Huayuan

9. Lane 18, Kaibin Road, Shanghaiwan Phase II

10. Lane 908, Ruining Road, Poly West Coast

11. No.9-15 Xiaomuqiao Road

12. Lane 417, Zhaojiabang Road, Zhongke Xinyuan

Precautionary:

1. No. 1220 Xietu Road.

2. No. 1-7, Lane 111, Zeroing Road.

3. No. 8-10, Lane 111, Lingshi Road, Lingshi Apartment.

4. No. 130-131, Rihui No.1 Village.

5. Hefeng Aparment, Lane 247, Damuqiao Road.

6. Hengyi Aparment, Lane 111 Damuqiao Road.

7. No. 46, 48 Zhengyang Road.

8. Jingtai Building Lane 1175 Xietu Road.

9. Zhonghe Village Lane 1155 Xietu Road.

10. No. 546, 570 Ruijin Road S., Shuanghui Community.

11. Block 4, Ruihui No.2 Village.

12. No. 340 Damuqiao Road, Yinhai Community.

13. Block 2, Lane 450, Damuqiao Road, Power Building.

14. No.1590 Xietu Road, Qinggong Building.

15. Qiche Apartment, Lane 345, Xiaomuqiao Road.

16. Jianling Building No.329 Xiaomuqiao Road.

17. Shenxin Building, Lane 223, Xiaomuqiao Road.

18. No.1515,1519 Xietu Road, YinYi Minyue.

19. No.3 Chaling Road N..

20. No. 37, Damuqiao Road, Haizhu Apartment.

21. Xinlu Building No.65 Damuqiao Road.

22. Yunhua Community, Lane 95 Damuqiao Road.

23. Lane 800 Dong'an Road, Haipu Xuhui.

24. Lane 54, Yixueyuan Road.

25. Weixing Building No. 403 Zhaojiabang Road.

26. Xianghe Community, Lane 5, Yixueyuan Road.

27. Xinlan Huayuan, No. 433 Zhaojiabang Road.

28. No. 381 Zhaojiabang Road, Xiangzhangyuan.

29. Pinghua Mansion No. 539 Zhaojiabang Road.

30. No. 393 Zhaojiabang Road, Xingnan Huayuan.

31. No. 21-25, Yixueyuan Road.

32. No. 2 Pingjiang Road.

33. No. 31 A B, Yixueyuan Road.

Tianlin Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 64751153

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Tianlin Qinjia (Lane 556, Tianlin Road E.)

2. Qinzhou Huayuan (No. 840 Qinzhou Road)

3. Public Security Residential Complex (Lane 518 Yishan Road)

4. Yideyuan (Lane 99, Guyi Road)

5. Building 1-3, Wudong Community (No. 1-3, Lane 500, Wuzhong Road E.)

6. Nanlin Apartment (No. 123 Xiaozhazhen Street)

7. Lane 785, Qinzhou Road

Precautionary:

1. Huayuan Apartments (Lane 79, Tianlin Road).

2. Hechengge Apartment (No. 6 & 8 Tianlin Road).

3. Pingchengge Apartment (No. 523 Liuzhou Road).

4. Shende Apartment (Lane 585, Liuzhou Road).

5. Xuhui Xieting (beside Jiaoda Kindergarten, Lane 300 Qinzhou Road N.).

6. Languifang (Lane 625 Guilin Road).

7. Zhaofeng Hongqiao Apartment (Lane 1790, Zhongshan Road W.).

8. Jing'anyuan(Lane 138, Songyuan Road).

9. Jiaxin Apartment (Lane 506, Wuzhong Road E.).

10. Yibiao Xincun (Lane 99, Caobao Road).

11. Haian Apartment (Lane 17, Wuzhong Road).

12. Zhongrui Apartment (Lane 980, Liuzhou Road).

13. Lixin Mansion (No. 2, Lane 2330, Zhongshan Road W.).

Changqiao Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 64961234

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 498 Longchuan Road N.

2. Tianranju

3. Luoxiu (North Block)

Precautionary:

1. Guanghua (North Block).

2. Changsaner (North).

3. Huicheng No.3 Village (North Block).

4. No. 400 Shangzhong Road Residential Area.

5. Tiyu Huayuan (West and South Blocks).

6. Huidayuan.

7. Xiehe Ziweiyuan.

8. Shuxiang Yiju (South Block.

9. No. 1-71, Changqiao No. 5 Village.

10. Changqiao No. 6 Village.

11. Luoxiangyuan.

12. Xingxiuyuan.

13. Changqiao No. 8 Village (East Block.

14. Zhonghengyuan (South Block.

15. Haiyi Apartment.

16. Changqiao No.1 Village (Southeast Block.

17. Xuhui Xincheng (South and North Blocks.

18. Huaxin Apartment.

19. Changqiao No. 3Villages (Southwest Block).

20. Changqiao No. 4 Village (North Block).

21. Lane 100, Shangzhong Road.

Hongmei Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 64018593

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Hongmei Community

2. Dongfang Kangluo

3. Hongqiao Jingshe

4. Yiguiyuan

Precautionary:

1. Yongzhao Haoting (East).

2. Hangtian Phase Two.

Kangjian Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 64759505

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. No. 7-32, 39-42, Lane 300, Qinzhou Road S.

2. Kangxin Jiayuan

3. Lane 117 Guilin Road Community

4. No. 7-8, Lane 341, Kangjian Road

5. Shoudefang

6. No. 36 Hongcao Apartment

7. Science and Technology Park

Precautionary:

Guimei Villa East.

Longhua Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 54121054

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Longlong Jiayuan.

2. Longhuang Jiayuan.

3. Longhua Yaju.

Lingyuan Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 52272568

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 96 Hongmei Road S. (No. 32-94, 94-1)

2. Hualiyuan

3. Jintaiyuan

4. Lane 394 Meilong Road

5. Lane 126 Hongmei Road S. (North Block) (No. 71-82)

Precautionary:

1. Muilong No. 5 Village Highrise (Nos. 70-72).

2. Muilong No. 10 Village Central (No. 40-73).

3. Meilong No.11 Village (C) (No. 121-134).

4. No. 11-20, No. 29, Lane 96, Hongmei Road S..

5. FeicuiVilla.

6. Jinlongyuan.

7. Teachers' Apartment.

8. Gaoya Xincun (Lane 841, Laohumin Road).

9. Deyuan Apartment.

10. Tianxinyuan.

11. No. 1-3, Lane 709, Laohumin Road.

12. No.3-5 Meilong Road.

13. Tianxiuyuan.

14. Lane 1001 Luoxiu Road.

15. Mingxiu Apartment.

16. Lian'an Jiayuan.

17. Lane 439, Laohumin Road.

18. Shuchengyuan (Lane 1055 Laohumin Road).

19. Huagong No. I4 Village.

Caohejing Subdistrict

Inquiring hotline: 54640625

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 13 Longwu Road

2. Xuhui Apartment

3. Xuhui Jiaxin Apartment

4. Kehui Jingyuan

5. Kangzhou Community

6. Zhonghonghui Zhiyuan

7. Longcao Jiayuan

8. Longhua Huayuan

9. Caohui Community

10. No. 177 Tiandong Road

11. No. 1-9, Caoxi No. 4 Village (Single)

12. Lane 235 Longcao Road

13. Zhengnan Huayuan

14. Yishi Yijia

15. Mingyuan Building

16. Jinpu Building

17. Baoli Xingyuan

18. No. 11-21 Bingyang Road (Single)

19. Gongyuan Daozhenting

20. Lane 125 Dieshan Road, Shilong Chunxiao A

Precautionary:

1. Sublane 70, Lane 200, Longcao Road.

2. Bawu Jiayuan.

3. Lane 30, Caodong Road.

4. No. 38 Caodong Road.

5. Haishang Mingmen.

6. Hebin Guoji Apartment.

7. Hongweige.

8. Huhua Apartment.

9. No.9460 Humin Road.

10. Huanan Apartment.

11. Huicheng Bingyangyuan.

12. Kanghuiyuan.

13. Lane 43, Kangjian Road.

14. Lane 160 Longcao Road.

15. Lane 245 Longcao Road.

16. Lane 6, Longcao Road.

17. Ming'an Xinyuan.

18. Shenpu Huayuan.

19. Lane 99, Rongshui Road, Shilong Chunxiao C.

20. Lane 332, 350 Shilong Road (Dormitory of the Academy of Agricultural Sciences).

21. Tiandong Jiayuan.

22. Lane 185 Dongquan Road, Yitong Apartment (No.6-10).

23. Gongyuan Daozunting.

Huajing Town

Inquiring hotline: 64960993

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Binjiang 108

Precautionary:

1. Tianrunyuan.

2. Lingguan No.1 Block.

Yangpu District

Dinghai Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. No. 140 Dinghai Road

Precautionary:

1. Longchang Building

2. Neijiang Apartment Community

3. Municipal Home Community

4. No. 81 Aiguo Road

5. Lane 173, Boyang Road Community

6. Lane 19, Gongqing Road Community

7. Lane 253, Gongqing Road Community

8. No. 3, Gongqing Road Community

9. Rongxin Apartment

10. Residential Area, Lane 71, Haizhou Road

11. Lane 1000, Hangzhou Road Community

12. Longchang Lane 88 Community

13. Residential Area, Lane 331, Longchang Road

14. Dianyuan Community

15. Minzhu No.2 Village Community

16. Lane 1975, Pingliang Road Community

17. Pingliang Community

18. Residential Area No. 3788 and 3796, Zhoujiazui Road

19. Lane 74, Gongqing Road

20. Ningwu Apartment

21. No. 247 Longchang Road

22. No. 267 Longchang Road

23. No. 222-266 Longchang Road (Red House Community)

Daqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Dongtian Apartment Community

2. Feifan Building

3. Hengde Community (No. 1-4, Lane 107, Hangzhou Road)

4. Huafa Jingyuan

5. Jinfeng Building

6. Shuangyang Apartment Community

7. Yangguangpuyue Courtyard

8. Zhongwang Community

Precautionary:

1. Ande Community (Lane 50, Meizhou Road)

2. Urban Construction Community

3. Guanghangyuan (No. 114, 116, 118, Guangzhou Road)

4. Lane 87, Hangzhou Road

5. Hengde Community (No. 148, 150 Shenyang Road)

6. Huahuiyuan

7. Huarong Apartment

8. Huanle Community

9. Jiuzhou Garden

10. Kaixingyuan

11. Liansheng Building

12. Lane 201, Ningguo Road

13. Pingmei Community

14. Wangzeng Apartment

15. No. 185 Weinan Road

16. Weinanyuan

17. Xinyuan Community

18. Xincheng Building

Pingliang Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Mingde Apartment (No. 758 Changyang Road)

2. Kaidayuan Community (Lane 160, Jiangpu Road)

3. Quanjiafu Community (Lane 630, Xuchang Road)

4. Zhengyu Community (Lane 714, Huimin Road)

5. Baoli Xiangbinyuan Community (Lane 383, Huaide Road)

6. Hanyangyuan (Lane 568, Qiqihar Road)

7. No. 250 Yulin Road

8. Huimin Xinyuan (Lane 580, Huimin Road)

Precautionary:

1. No. 584 and 588, Huimin Road

2. Yujing Community (Lane 222, Yulin Road)

3. New Jiangpu Apartment (Lane 702 Jiangpu Road)

4. Jialu Apartment (Lane 29, Jining Road)

5. Lanzhou Road Lane 495 Community

6. Lanzhou Road Lane 511 Community

7. Pujiang Fengjingyuan (Lane 289, Longjiang Road)

8. No. 529, No. 539, No. 559, No. 569, Yangzhou Road

9. Baoli Apartment (Lane 1033, Huimin Road)

10. Kangyang Community (1120 Changyang Road)

11. Old District (12, 21, 23, 27, 29, 85, Lane 746, Jiangpu Road, No. 1042 Huoshan Road, No. 1048 Huoshan Road)

12. Lane 479, Jining Road Community

13. Longjiang Road House (No. 50-62 Longjiang Road)

14. Shenquan Community (Lane 201, Huaide Road)

15. Ziteng Jiayuan (Lane 727, Jiangpu Road)

16. No. 200 Jining Road

17. No. 864, No. 866, Huaide Road

18. Qunyi Apartment (Lane 768 Xuchang Road)

19. 68 Neighborhood, Qinjia Lane

20. Yuanli Community (Lane 840, Yulin Road)

21. Badaitou Riverside Garden (Lane 633 Yangshupu Road)

22. Baoli Xiangbin Garden (Lane 366, Huaide Road)

23. Lane 27, Funing Road Community

24. Wujin Building (No. 120 Jiangpu Road)

25. Shuangxi Home (1111-1177 Yangshupu Road)

26. Huipu Building (Lane 550, Pingliang Road)

27. Jielong Building (No. 608, Pingliang Road)

28. Residential Area, Lane 742, Pingliang Road

29. Lane 421, Yangzhou Road Community

30. Fangxin Community (No. 211-216, Lane 227, Xuchang Road)

31. Fangsan Community (Lane 227, Xuchang Road)

32. Yufen Xinyuan (Lane 218, Fenzhou Road)

33. Yusan Community (Lane 680, Huimin Road)

34. 610-680 Yulin Road, No. 561 Huaide Road

35. Shengli Mingyuan (Lane 667 Lanzhou Road)

36. No. 5 Jilin Road

37. Mingyuan Apartment (No. 782 Changyang Road)

38. No. 236, 238, 256, 258, Yulin Road

39. No. 11 and 12, Lane 130, Longjiang Road

40. No. 1192, No. 1196, Huoshan Road

41. 422 Yangshupu Road

Jiangpu Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. No. 1-5, Lane 989, Jiangpu Road

2. Dalian Apartment

3. Yingdayuan

4. No. 1-6, Lane 1471, Xuchang Road, No. 1-5, Lane 1479, No. 97-100, Liaoyuan Second Village

5. No. 187-189, No. 1 Village, Liaoyuan

6. No. 176-180, No. 1 Village, Liaoyuan

7. Jianxin Building

8. No. 12-17, Lane 230, Liaoyuan Road W

9. Yangmingyuan

Precautionary:

1. No. 8-9, Lane 1275, Jiangpu Road

2. Junxin Mansion

3. No. 1430 Xuchang Road

4. No. 1432 Xuchang Road

5. No. 1438 Xuchang Road

6. No. 3-13, Lane 969, Jiangpu Road (single), No. 955-967 (single)

7. Lane 1151, Lanzhou Road

8. No. 1-3, Lane 400, Changbang Road

9. No. 1-2, Lane 1420, Jiangpu Road, No. 3-5, Lane 1424

10. Jiangsheng Apartment

11. No. 1, Lane 86, Liaoyuan West Road

12. No. 118, Liaoyuan West Road

13. No. 1-6, No. 17-22, No. 17-22, Four Villages of Liaoyuan, No. 1959-2021, Kongjiang Road

14. Lane 334, Jingzhou Road

15. Lane 567, Changyang Road

16. No. 1-7, Lane 1380, Tangshan Road

17. Wentong Yayuan

18. No. 1-4, Lane 755, Feihong Road

19. 740, 742 Feihong Road

20. No. 1-9, Lane 760, Feihong Road (single number)

21. Feihong Apartment

22. No. 1-10, Lane 723, Feihong Road

23. No. 1-2, Lane 1265, Xuchang Road

24. No. 1182 Xuchang Road

25. No. 1200 Xuchang Road

26. No. 1219, Zhoujiazui Road

27. Youyi Village (North)

28. Changda Apartment

Kongjiang Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Qiaosheng Apartment

2. Yangpu Apartment

3. No. 70, Jingyu Road M

4. Fengliu Xinyuan

Precautionary:

1. No. 1, Fengcheng No.6 Village

2. Lane 1525, Kongjiang Road

3. Lane 995, Huangxing Road

4. Lane 1709, Jiangpu Road

5. Yihai Jiayuan

6. Liudayuan

7. Lane 79, Yuanquan Road, Jinyuan Jiayuan

8. Lane 1197, Kongjiang Road

9. Fanjiang Community

10. No. 1209, Kongjiang Road

Yanji New Village Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Yanji Building

2. Songyi Apartment

3. Lane 223, Songhuajiang Road

4. Songhua Apartment

5. Lane 61, Shuifeng Road

6. Lane 125, Shuifeng Road

7. Shuifeng Jiayuan

8. No. 413, Shuangyang Road

9. No. 411, Shuangyang Road

10. Shuangyang Apartment

11. Lane 315, Neijiang Road

12. Lane 700, Longchang Road

13. Lane 696, Longchang Road

14. Lane 1, Jingyu Middle Road

15. Fansheng Apartment

16. Dazhongyuan

17. Lane 3545, Zhoujiazui Road (Lane 641, Longchang Road)

Changbai New Village Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. 27-59 Tumen Road

2. Lane 123, Songhuajiang Road

Precautionary:

1. Lane 15, Minzhi Road

2. Lane 600, Jungong Road

3. No. 295, Kongjiang Road

4. Changping Community

5. Lane 149, Yanji Road E

6. No. 166-180 Changbai Road

7. Jingyu Building

8. Changhua Luyuan

9. No. 44-50 Songhuajiang Road

10. No. 105 Songhuajiang Road

11. Lane 205, Songhuajiang Road

12. Lane 20, Tumen Road

Siping Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Anshan No. 1 Village Community (No. 19-20, Anshan No. 1 Village)

2. Oil Building

3. Xinyi Garden (No. 9-11, Lane 28, Tieling Road)

4. Residential Area No. 171-177 Jinxi Road

5. Dahushan Road, Lane 118 Community

6. Shen'an Apartment

7. Anshunyuan

8. Zhangwu Road Lane 120 Community

9. Tonghua Building

10. Lane 287, Fuxin Road Community

11. Zhangwu Building

12. Dalian Road W Lane 26 Community

13. Yejin Building

14. Dingsheng Apartment

15. Dalian Road Community (No. 1534 Dalian Road)

16. Yinyang Building

Yinhang Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Gongnong No.3 Community

2. Kailu No.4 Village Community

3. Shijia Apartment Community

4. Residential Area, Lane 590, Yinhang Road

5. Gongsan 3 Communities

6. Residential Area No. 1-4, Lane 568, Minxing Road

7. Community No. 532-548, Minxing Road

8. Nenjiang Road Lane 801 Community

9. Nenjiang Road Lane 815 Community

10. Minxing Road Lane 376 Community

11. No. 1-15, Lane 839, Nenjiang Road

12. No. 47-82, Gongnong No.4 Village Community

13. Shi'er (1) No. 68-69 Community

14. Yinxing Road Lane 150 Community

15. No. 1-40, Lane 250, Yinhang Road

16. No. 1-67, Lane 310, Yinhang Road

17. Shundayuan Community, No. 58-71, Lane 250, Yinhang Road

18. Lane 280, Yinhang Road

19. Residential Area, Lane 718, Yinhang Road

Wujiaochang Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. No. 40-42 Zhengtong Road

2. Lane 200, Zhengmin Road

3. Lane 1588, Zhengli Road

4. Lane 934, Xiangyin Road

5. Lane 930, Xiangyin Road

6. Xiangyin Building

7. Tianyi Community

8. No. 98, Handan Road

9. Lane 500, Lane 524, Handan Road

10. Lane 300, Guoshun Road, Lane 2100, Siping Road

11. Lane 322, Guoquan Road

12. Lane 65, Guonian Road (Zhenghua Road)

Precautionary:

1. Zhengtong Xinyuan

2. Lane 7, Zhengtong Road

3. Lane 250, Zhengtong Road

4. Lane 20, Zhengtong Road

5. No. 295, 297, 299 Zhengmin Road

6. Lane 30, Zhengdan East Road

7. Yifuyuan

8. Xingping Changyuan

9. Lane 2555, Siping Road

10. Siji Luyuan

11. Rendeyuan

12. No. 14A, Lane 67, Rende Road

13. Lane 101, Rende Road

14. Rende Apartment

15. Qingzhou Apartment

16. Minghe Court

17. Junyu Apartment

18. Huiyuanfang Community

19. Lane 2012, Huangxing Road

20. Huafeng Building

21. Lane 58, Lane 60, Handan Road

22. Haipeng Apartment

23. Haihong Apartment

24. Lane 60, Guotai Road

25. Lane 131, Guoshun Road

26. Lane 300, Lane 320, Guoquan Road

27. Lane 230, Guoquan Road

28. Lane 200, Guoquan Road

29. Lane 25, Guonian Road

30. Lane 16, Guoji Road

31. Lane 111, Guohe Road

32. Lane 140, Guoding Road

33. 139, 169 Guanshan Road

34. Fudan Central Village

35. Fudan Teacher's Apartment

36. Caida Apartment

Changhai Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Huansha No.6 Village

2. Lane 8, Qiujiangmatou Road

3. Lane 70, Shiguang Road

4. Yingkou Building

Precautionary:

1. Lane 200, Anbo Road

2. Cheung Hang Court

3. Cadre Rest Center (No.2 Cadre Center)

4. Cadre Rest Center (No.5 Cadre Center)

5. No. 427 Guohe Road

6. Lane 21, Guojing Road

7. Ping'an Jiayuan, Lane 50, Guojing Road

8. Heishan Community

9. Hongdong Xinyuan

10. Huaguo Home

11. Huiyuan Xintiandi

12. Jiatai Garden

13. Jintiyuan

14. Jinlanyuan

15. Junyeyuan

16. Kaicheng Jingting Garden

17. Lanxinyuan

18. Longteng Apartment

19. Lane 537, Minxing Road

20. Lane 3, Panshan Road

21. No. 20-26, Lane 1, Qiujiang Pier Road

22. No. 158, Sanmen Road

23. Lane 36, Sanmen Road

24. Lane 65, World Road

25. Shiguang Xinyuan

26. Shundong Xinyuan

27. Sports Institute Community

28. Lane 269, Xiangyin Road

29. Lane 287, Xiangyin Road

30. Lane 309, Xiangyin Road

31. Lane 627, Xiangyin Road

32. No. 903 Xiangyin Road

33. No. 905 Xiangyin Road

34. Yangguang Ouzhou Apartment

35. Yetai Apartment (Higher Part)

36. Yetai Apartment

37. Yinyeyuan

38. Lane 788, Yingkou Road

39. Zhengde Apartment

40. Lane 60, Zhengli Road

41. Lane 36, Zhengzhong Road

42. Lane 30, Zhongyuan Road

43. Lane 32, Zhongyuan Road

New Jiangwan Town Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Oak Bay

2. Rundi Garden

3. Jiazhou Shuijun

4. No. 69 Zhengqing Road

5. Jianfa Huayuan

6. Junting Apartment

7. Sanxiang Future Coast Building 2 (Residential)

8. Shanghe Garden Phase II

9. Rongzeyuan

10. Rongjinyuan

11. Renheng Yiting

Baoshan District

Dachang Town



Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yuhua Dongyuan

2. Maqiao Yingfang

3. Zhongyu Haoting

4. Jiuhua Jiayuan Phase 2

Precautionary:

1. Bojinhuafu.

2. Lane 558, Zhenda Road.

3. Lane 511, Nanda Road.

4. Lane 577, Nanda Road.

5. Zhizhenhaoting.

6. Lane 3467, Hutai Road.

7. Fuxing Garden (Phase I).

8. Jiuhua Jiayuan Phase I.

9. Shuiyun Huating East section.

10. Yihuayuan.

11. Jingyue Duhui.

12. Wutong Chengbang Phase IV.

13. Mishidi.

14. Chengshigaodi.

15. Wenjingyuan.

16. Lane 411, Hualing Road.

17. Fuxing Garden Phase II, Lane 635.

18. Lane 3489, Changzhong Road.

Baoshan High-tech Park (South Section)

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Chengfeng Xinyuan

2. Liandong Yougu

Precautionary:

1. Shaanxiwai Logistics.

2. Gaoxiao Cold Chain.

3. Shanghai Huofu Auto Lockset Co Ltd.

4. Joint Power Shanghai Seals Co Ltd.

5. Mysteel Research Institute.

6. Ferrotec (China) .

7. Shanghai Chenglong Industry Co Ltd.

8. Zeta Group Baoshan Industrial Park.

9. Kaitai Apartment.

Baoshan High-tech Park (North Section)

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Shirong Zhiye

10. Jisen.

11. Other Enterprises.

12. Shanghai Northern Suburb Future Industry Park.

13. Shanghai Baoling Electric Group Co Ltd.

14. Snowflake Beer.

15. Hailong Group.

16. Shanghai Yuhui.

17. Baosteel Packaging.

18. Shanghai Puyuan Food Co Ltd.

19. Huayu Electric.

20. Shanghai Shengshen Heavy Machinery and Equipment Co Ltd.

21. China Metallurgical Group.

22. Friend Co Ltd.

23. Shanghai Honghongwang Industrial Co Ltd.

24. Shanghai CII Electronics Co Ltd.

25. Shanghai Future High-tech Co Ltd.

26. Shanghai Xintonglian Packing Co Ltd.

27. Other Enterprises.

Wusong Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. No. 260 Taihe Road

2. Xinye Apartment

3. Bandao 1919

4. Lane 803 Taihe Road

5. Lane 768 Taihe Road

6. Linjiang Yihao

7. Haiyou Hotel (Songbao Branch)

Precautionary:

1. Wusong New Town (East section).

2. Lane 403, Tongtai Road N..

3. Lane 227, Tongtai Road N..

4. Lane 201, Tongjizhi Road (army compound).

5. Haibin No.4 Village.

6. Lane 991, Shuizhan Road.

7. Sizhi Apartment.

8. Lane 182 Mudanjiang Road.

9. Lane 186 Mudanjiang Road.

10. Housan Yingfang.

11. Lane 171, Yongqing Road.

12. Haisongyuan.

13. Lane 68, Songqing Road.

14. Lane 335, Yongqing Road.

15. Lane 337, Yongqing Road.

16. Lane 650, Shuangcheng Road.

17. No.1-23, Tanghou Road.

18. Lane 55, Tanghouzhi Road.

19. No.140, Songbin Road.

20. No.160, Songbin Road.

21. No.343, Songxing Road.

22. Wugangsongye Apartment.

23. Xizhu New Village.

24. Lane 401, Tongtai Road N..

25. No.157, Tongjizhi Road.

26. Shanghai Shangyuan Hotel Management Co.

27. Shanghai Sushu Hotel Management Co.

28. Shanghai Miaoheng Industrial Investment Management Co.

29. Shanghai Yibon Hotel Investment Management Co, No.1 Branch in Baoshan.

30. Shanghai Yunqi Hotel Management Co..

31. Shanghai Yiju Hotel .

32. Shanghai Nansenyuan Holiday Hotel Co.

33. Shanghai Xinchangjiang Hotel Co Ltd.

34. Shanghai Pod Inn.

35. Shanghai Jiayi Hotel.

36. Shanghai Kangweijie Hotel Co.

37. Shanghai Yijia Holiday Co.

38. Shanghai Baoshan District Xinling Hotel.

39. Shanghai Haote Star Hotel.

40. Shanghai Conglv Hotel Management Co.

41. Shanghai Huaqi Passenger Transportation Co Ltd.

42. Shanghai Jingliang Hotel.

43. Shanghai Baoshan Huading Industrial Co.

44. Shanghai Junsheng Guest House .

45. Guest house of Shanghai Baofang Haibin Real Estate Management Co Ltd.

46. Hi Inn Hotel (Songbin Road).

47. Shanghai Zihao Hotel Co.

48. Shanghai Xiuqiao Hotel Service Co.

49. Shanghai Baoshan District Qilong Hotel.

50. Shanghai Baoshan District Shaming Hotel.

51. Shanghai Huangting Hotel.

52. Shanghai Baoshan District Jiuyiju Hotel.

53. Shanghai Tongtai Hotel.

54. Shanghai Baoli Hotel.

55. Shanghai Baoshan District Yangyang Hotel.

56. Shanghai Jiexin Hotel.

57. Shanghai Lemiao Industry & Trade Co.

58. Shanghai Xuanxiang Hotel.

59. Lane 239, Taihe Road.

Miaohang Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Central International Phase II (Lane 1079, Dakang Road).

2. Intellectual Industrial Park Phase I.

3. Intellectual Industrial Park Phase II.

4. Longsheng Huoli Town.

5. Yongyi Building.

6. Excellence Times Square (Building 8-9).

Luodian Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yuanyang Boyue Garden

2. Xiangdao Yuanye

3. Zhongji Meilancheng Phase 1

Precautionary:

1. Meilan Lake Villa.

2. Gongyuan Qiaozhu.

3. Luonan Villa.

4. Yuanyang Meilan Apartment.

5. Mingren Tiandi.

6. Youmiyu.

7. Jiuhao Apartment.

8. Fuchangyuan.

9. Lane 84, Luonan No.1 Village.

10. Lane 156, Shiyi Road.

11. Lane 158, Shiyi Road.

12. Lane 160, Shiyi Road.

13. Lane 257, Luosheng Road.

14. North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park.

15. Meilan Lake Commercial District.

16. U Tiandi Commercial Street.

17. Shangkun Shangjie Shopping Park.

18. Century Lianhua Meilan Lake Store.

19. Shanghai Dacromet Surface Treatment Co Ltd.

20. Shanghai Lifeng Powertrain Products Industries Co Ltd.

21. Shanghai Baoyi Can Making Co Ltd.

22. Shanghai BXSteel Jifu Metal Products Processing Co Ltd.

23. Jiefang Industrial Park.

Yuepu Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Baowu Dansu

2. Lane 25, Helin Road

3. Shenjiaqiao House

Precautionary:

1. Jade Garden.

2. Xinzhu Community (Lane 86, Shitai Road).

3. Xinfeng Huayuan (Lane 299, Helin Road).

4. Xinfeng Huayuan (Lane 295, Tayuan Road).

5. Beian Junshu.

6. Bojiazhai.

7. West Bojiazhai.

8. Yangjiazhai.

9. Shenjiaqiao Nanzhai.

10. Baijiaqiaozhai.

11. Gujiazhai.

12. Lujiazhai.

13. Xiaozhujiazhai.

14. West Chenjiazhai.

15. West Meiyuanzhai.

16. Jinjiazhai.

17. Wangzhaozhai.

18. Chenjiazhai.

19. Caojiazhai.

20. GMS Hualian Supermarket.

21. Century Lianhua Supermarket.

22. Suzuran Sanitary Goods Co Ltd.

23. Deshu Biotechnology Co Ltd.

24. Shanghai Junwei Steel Rope Co Ltd.

25. Shanghai Fuming Sealing Material Co Ltd.

26. JTR Auto.

27. Qingfeng Property Management.

Gaojing Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Anxin Hotel

2. Aijia Apartment

3. Yijia Apartment

4. Youze Apartment

5. Xiami Gangwan

6. Qingzheng Apartment

7. Sanqu Apartment

8. Hequ Apartment

9. Jingruiyue Apartment

10. Yirui Apartment

11. Shuian Gongshe

12. Donghu Apartment

13. Chuangyujia Apartment

14. Huasong Hotel

15. Hanting Hotel (No. 521 Jipu Road)

16. Zhishang Hotel

17. GreenTree Inn

18. Lejia Hotel

19. Yibai Liangpin Hotel

20. Zhishang Hotel (Yingao Road W. , Gongkang Road E. Branch)

21. Jitai Hotel

22. Fenghe Hotel

23. Shenfa Apartment

24. Yijiayi Apartment

25. Linfeng Hotel

26. 99 Hotel

27. No. 1098 Jiangyang Road S.

28. Yidu Youth Gongshe

29. Aiduo Apartment

30. Jiangong Apartment

31. Jiangxiaoling Fruit Store

32. Jinxin Yuyuan Hotel

33. Jingrui Property

34. Yuxiang Apartment

35. Chengjia Apartment

36. Yuyuan Hotel

37. Hongyang Apartment

38. No. 110 Gaoyi Road

39. Baoshan Wanda

Precautionary:

1. Lane 1321 Yixian Road .

2. Xingzhiyuan.

3. Ziyijiayuan.

4. Lane 1321 Yixian Road (No.62/63/74/75/76).

5. Lane 150, Yingao Road.

6. Lane 40, Yingao Road.

7. Lane 505, Sanmen Road (No.1-5).

8. Jinsheng Apartment (No.14-17).

9. Lane 413 Guoquan Road N..

10. Yinxin Huayuan Phase I.

11. Lane 201, Gaoyi Road.

12. Lane 70, Yingao Road W..

13. Lane 82, Yingao Road W..

14. Xiangyu Liting (Lane 519).

15. Mengjiayuan Phase I.

16. Mengjiayuan Phase II.

17. Lingnan Cuiting.

18. Lane 4699, Gonghexin Road.

Luojing Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Haishangyujingyuan Phase V.

2. Jingzhu Jiayuan.

3. Chendong Xinyuan.

4. Zhongxin No.2 Village.

5. Chuanmin New Village.

6. Baofeng Village.

7. Haihong Village.

8. Sanqiao Village.

9. Minzong Village.

10. Heping Village.

11. Jiefang Village.

12. Wangjialou Village.

13. Gaochunshu Village.

Zhangmiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Zhujiaxinyuan

2. Xinpusheng Apartment

3. Changxin Shidai Lvyuan

4. Changxin Xieheyuan

5. Gongjiang Community (Tonghe Village 9)

6. Qinyuan Community

7. Gongjiang Huayuan

8. Sanxiang Shengshi Huayuan

9. Jinghua Shijiyuan

10. Aidi Yuan

11. The rest of the subdistict

Precautionary:

1. Liya Huayuan.

Gucun Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Dijingyuan (No. 1-10, Lane 387 Guxin Road E.)

2. Lvzhou Garden (No.1-123 Baolv Road)

3. No. 13 Neighborhood Xinjiayuan

4. Xinshangjiayuan

5. Road Bridge (No. 3 Yunchuan Road)

6. Shanghai FANUC robot Co., Ltd. (Phase 3)

7. Saihe Intelligent Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Precautionary:

1. Shangkun Park Huating.

2. Taihe New Village (No.37-94, Lane 3463 Taihe Road W.).

3. Datang Garden (Lane 21, Gutai Road).

4. Sublane 44, Lane 1, Lianmu Road.

5. No.7-10 Bujiaqiao.

6. Lane 515, Juquan Apartment.

7. Caijuyuan (25-36, 44-73, 75-77, Lane 68, Julian Road West Section).

8. Poly Yedu Yiju (Lane 419, Julian Road).

9. Poly Yedu Erju (Lane 589, Julian Road).

10. Yangxi Runyuan.

11. Luoqingwan Xinyuan.

12. Xinda Taihe Yayuan.

13. Xinxiang Jiayuan.

14. Xinya Jiayuan.

15. Baoyiyuan.

16. Huxinyuan.

17. Yangmuqiao Village.

18. Haibaoyuan.

19. Xiaolajiao Plot.

20. Longhuguanyu.

21. Touch shopping center.

22. No.5397 Hutai Road.

23. No.5553 Hutai Road.

24. No.5559 Hutai Road.

25. No.18, Fulian No.1 Road.

26. No.19, Fulian No.1 Road.

27. No.21, Fulian No.1 Road.

28. No. 223, Lane 655, Bao'an Highway.

29. No.8 Yuejin Road.

30. No. 2, Lane 333, Bao'an Highway.

31. No.601 Gubei Road.

32. Yongbao Building, No.289 Yunchuan Road.

33. Mingliu Automobile, No.289 Yunchuan Road.

34. No.489, Yunchuan Road.

35. No.516, Yunchuan Road.

36. No. 1855, Panguang Road.

37. Building 6, Lane 655, Shuichan Road W..

38. Shanghai Yaohong Plastic Products Co Ltd.

39. Shanghai Yuanrong Commodity Co Ltd.

40. Dongxiang Air Products (Shanghai) Co.

41. Shanghai Longcheng Commodity Products Co.

42. China Railway Engineering General Administration Group Industrial Co.

43. Shanghai Gutong Industry & Trade Co..

44. KDS (Shanghai) Co.

45. Shanghai Baofu Storage Co.

46. Shanghai Yufeng Pump Co Ltd.

47. Shanghai Aeroengine Manufacturing Co Ltd.

48. Shanghai Divine-Phoenix Logisties Co Ltd.

49. Shanghai Mengde Driving Chain Co Ltd.

50. Shanghai Dibeisi Garments Co Ltd.

51. Shanghai Ningeryuan Industry and Trade Development Co.

52. Shanghai Aviation Special Vehicle Co Ltd.

53. Shanghai Huiguang Auto Parts Manufacturing Co.

54. Shanghai Minhe Steel Tubes Co Ltd.

55. Shanghai Mizutani Precision Mould Manufacturing Co Ltd.

56. Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co Ltd Phase I .

57. Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co Ltd Phase II.

58. Shanghai Chidian Futi Complete Set Fittings Co Ltd.

59. Shanghai Hangfa Machinery Co Ltd.

60. Shanghai Baohe Storage Development Co.

61. Shanghai No.4 Printing Factory.

62. Shanghai Laijie Wire Rope Co Ltd.

63. Shanghai Sansheng Industrial Co Ltd.

64. Shanghai Shenlong Enterprise Group Co.

65. Shanghai Lichen Automotive Decoration Co Ltd.

66. Shanghai Liyan Lubrication Equipment Manufacturing Co.

67. Shanghai Jinhuai Steel Structure Manufacturing Co.

68. Shanghai Yichen Industry Co.

69. Shanghai Baojia Industry and Trade Co (Block A).

70. Shanghai Baojia Industry and Trade Co (Block B).

71. CTTIC Smart Data Co Ltd.

72. Shanghai Shengjiang Traffic Vehicle Equipment Co.

73. Shanghai Gaoan Knitting Co.

74. Rohos Electric (Shanghai) Co Ltd.

75. Shanghai Debeisi Garment Co Ltd (Phase II).

76. Shanghai Ningnaiyuan Industry and Trade Development Co.

77. Shanghai Baolu Auto Parts & Profile Steel Factory Co.

78. Shanghai De'erma Heavy Machinery Co.

79. Xudong Die Casting (Shanghai) Co.

80. Shanghai Materials Research Institute.

81. Shanghai Lichen Auto Trim Co (Plot).

82. Shanghai Aike Youpin Industrial Development Co.

83. Shanghai Ning'eryuan Industry and Trade Development Co (Phase 3).

84. Shanghai Ning'eryuan Industry and Trade Development Co (Phase 4).

85. Shanghai Xiangning Special Fastener Co.

86. Shanghai Jiadun Investment Management Co.

87. Shanghai Yiding Industrial Co.

88. Shanghai Xinyanlong Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co.

89. Shanghai Xinyanlong Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co (Phase 2).

90. Shanghai Fanuc Robotics Co (Phase 1).

91. Shanghai Fanuc Robotics Co (Phase 2).

92. Shanghai Gutai Investment Co.

93. Shanghai Chuang'an Automation Technology Co.

94. Shanghai Kuaicang Warehouse Supply Chain Technology Co.

95. Shanghai Baoshan Continental Auto Parts Co.

96. Shanghai Jinxian Industrial Co.

97. Shanghai Zhangchen Machinery (Group) Co.

98. Plot of Shanghai Kesi Packaging Machinery Co.

99. Plot of Furande Co.

100. Plot C of 201801 (Fulian Company).

101. Plots B & C 201703 (formerly Jialong Plots).

102. Plot 201706 (formerly Caidao Plot).

103. Plot No. 201708 (formerly Gudeng Plot).

104. Lot 201901 (formerly Hangfa Machinery).

105. Lot 201902 (formerly Shengshun Garment).

106. Lot 201903 (formerly Yijun Electronics).

107. Lot 201904 (former Huizhong Co).

108. Plot 201905 (Youxi Road).

109. Lot 201906 (formerly Shengzhai Industrial).

110. Lot 201907 (formerly Kedin Co).

111. Plot 201908 (formerly Sibaolan).

112. Shenxiang 35,000 volt substation.

113. Baoshan Branch of Shanghai Public Security Bureau (Gucun Police).

114. Shanghai Dekai Hydraulic Co.

115. Shanghai Gudeng Construction Machinery Manufacturing Co Ltd (Rented by Eastward Air).

116. Changbang Towel Factory (Xinkai Auto Parts).

117. Shengda Auto Sales & Service Co.

118. Shanghai Zhenglong Mingzhi Auto Sales & Service Co.

119. Shanghai Xietong Fumao Auto Sales & Service Co.

120. Shanghai Runxin Auto Sales & Service Co.

121. Gucun Industrial Co.

122. Xingming Construction Materials Market.

123. Wisdom Bay Science and Technology Park.

Youyi Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Xiangti Gonguan

2. Tongji Apartment

3. Guandongyuan

4. Baosteel Village 4

5. Baosteel Village 1

6. Baosteel Village 2

7. Jingdu Xinyuan

8. Huaneng Era

9. Baoshan Village 8

10. Northeast block Baoshan Village 3

11. Baoshan Village 6

12. Kaiyuan Jingjiangyuan

Precautionary:

1. Lane 1111 Tongji Road.

2. Mingdongyuan.

3. Dailou Community.

4. Xiangrui Apartment.

5. Ximen Street.

6. Houheyan.

7. Lane 538 Donglin Road.

8. Lane 3, Youyi Road.

9. Baocheng No.3 Village.

10. Linjiang No.4 Village.

11. Baogang No.3 Village, Southwest block.

12. Baolin No.1 Village, North block .

13. No. 107-110, Baolin No.1 Village.

14. Baolin No.2 Village, North Block .

15. Mudanjingyuan.

16. Lane 30 Mishan Road.

17. Lane 4, Youyi Road.

18. No. 14, 16, Lane 38, 30-32, 16 Youyi Road.

19. Lane 173, Youyizhi Road.

20. Baolin No.8 Village, West block.

21. Linjiang Jiayuan.

22. Linjiangyuan.

23. Lane 575, Baoyang Road.

24. Baolian Fudi.

25. Jianyu Apartment.

26. Baoshan No.5 Village.

27. Xinsizhi.

28. Hengxin Apartment.

29. Lane 2, Shuangcheng Road.

30. Baoshan No.9 Village, South Block.

31. Xingjing Jiayuan.

32. Lane 516, Baolin Road.

33. Lane 462, Baolin Road.

Yanghang Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Pangu Xinyuan

2. Baopan lijingyuan

3. Hejiaxinyuan District C

4. Chengxi Village 2

5. Chengxi Village 1

6. Dahuang Village

7. Sitang Village

8. Yangbei Village

9. Qianwan Village

Precautionary:

1. Yangguangyuan.

2. Baodi Lvyuan.

3. Shihua Jiayuan.

4. Yangtai Apartment.

5. Lane 3256, Baoyang Road.

6. Yinxiangyuan.

7. Guijiamu Village.

8. Sujia Village.

Songnan Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

No. 15-78 Huabang New Village

Precautionary:

1. No. 29-44, Lane 860, Changjiang Road.

2. No. 167-178, Huabang No.2 Village.

3. No. 31-35, Lane 3458, Yixian Road.

4. No. 5018, Jungong Road.

5. No. 177-182, Songnan No.5 Village.

6. No. 1, Lane 955, Changjiang Road S..

7. Lane 398, Changjiang Road W..

8. Lane 3395, Songhu Road.

9. Lane 188, Songwan Road.

10. Lane 25, Songfa Road.

11. Huaze Benteng Industry Park.

12. Hulian Baodi Indsutry Park.

13. Nengchuang Industry Park.

14. Lane 251, Baojingyuan (Tongnan Road).

Minhang District

Pujiang Town



Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Huihong village.

2. Huixi village.

3. Huibei village.

4. Beixu village.

5. Jiandong village.

6. East part of Xinjia Baodi Community (Lane 59 Minchi Second Road).

7. Juyuan Nanting Community (Lane 29 Minchi 1st Road).

8. Juyuan Beiting Community (Lane 36 Puhang Road).

9. Ruihe Huayuan Community (Lane 299 Minchi 1st Road).

10. Ruihe Huayuan Community (Lane 801 Jianghang Road S.).

11. huisong Nanyuan Community (Lane 789 Pulian Road).

12. Lane 751 Shuiyu Renjia Community.

13. Minpu Fifth Village (Lane 450 Jiangwei Road).

14. Baodi Community Phase 2 (Lane 330 Jiangwen Road).

15. Puxinyuan Community.

16. Shenghuayuan Community.

17. Yulanyuan Community.

18. Xiangzhangyuan Community.

19. Xinkangyuan Community.

20. Ruihecheng 3rd block (Lane 80 Luning Road).

21. Ruihecheng 3rd block (Lane 43 Luning Road).

22. Ruihe second block B (Lane 59 Huiyan Road).

23. Ruihe Chengjiu block (Lane 555 Lukang Road).

24. Lane 165 Yejiaqiao Road,.

25. Lane 184, 179 Tanzhong Road.

26. Lane 19 Hepo Road.

Precautionary:

1. Yongxin village.

2. Xinjiabaodi Community West Part, Lane 257 Minchi 2nd Road.

3. Huixiujingyuan 3rd Neighborhood.

4. Shuiyurenjia North Community.

5. Lane 510 Hongpuxincheng Community.

6. Lane 399 Ruihexinyuan Community.

7. Zhongchengyuan Community.

8. Xinheyayuan Community.

9. Lane 100 Jiangwei Road, Minpu first village.

10. Lane 168 Minpu third village.

11. Lane 169 Minpu third village.

12. Minpu Fourth Village.

13. Xinning Jiayuan Community.

14. Xinhui Lvyuan First village.

15. Xinhui Lvyuan Second Village.

Maqiao Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Intelligent Medical Base,.

2. Minwu Petrol Station,.

3. Shanghai Wujing Cold Storage Co.

4. Shanghai COFCO Wujing Storage Co.

5. Shanghai Shenxian Logistics Co.

6. Shanghai Construction No.7 (Group) Co (Tonghai Road),.

7. Sino-Agri Wujing Agricultural Materials Co.

8. Sinograin Shanghai Depot Co.

9. China State Construction Port and Waterway Co.

10. Shanghai Jinfeng Cable Co.

11. Shanghai Beiling Development Co.

12. (Shanghai Electric Power Co) Shangdian Steel Structure Co.

13. Shanghai Wujing Electric Power Engineering Co.

14. China Railway Electrification Bureau.

15. Shanghai Greatway Group.

16. Shanghai Yuantong Express Co.

17. Shanghai Cabot Chemical Co.

18. Morgan Advanced Materials (Shanghai) Co.

19. Shanghai Arkema hydrogen peroxide Co..

20. Shanghai Jinghua Chemical Plant Co., Ltd,.

21. Minhang Passenger Service Co.

22. Menggu Cultural Park,.

23. Lotus Valley.

24. La Chapelle Fashion.

Precautionary:

1. Zizhu High Tech Zone.

2. Shanghai Donghai Vocational and Technical College.

3. Wujing Thermal Power Plant (Shanghai Wujing No.2 power generation Co).

4. Huhua Hotel.

5. No. 388 Jianchuan road (Wujing Technology Park and its branches).

6. Wumei Supermarket.

7. Yonghui Supermarket,.

8. Hualian GMS supermarket,.

9. Fumei pharmacy (Mantianxing Life Plaza store).

Zhuanqiao Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. No. 1-3 Jingnan Road.

2. Lane 4260 Yuanjiang Road.

3. Lane 135 Lianqing Road,.

4. Lane 2700, Huaning Road,.

5. Lane 50 Lianqing Road,.

6. Sijiyueyuan community,.

7. Victory Harbor Community,.

8. Baoli Jiayuan community,.

9. Jingcheng Heyuan community,.

10. Huafu Tiandi community,.

11. Zhongfang Senlin Community,.

12. Lvcheng Meigui Community,.

13. Honglu Xiangsong Community,.

14. Honglu Yasong Community,.

15. Yutaoyuan Community,.

16. Long Island villa Community,.

17. Lianzhong Community,.

18. Qizhong village,.

19. Minzhu village,.

20. Gongnong Village,.

21. Wuhui Village,.

22. Jinxing Village,.

23. Pengdu Village.

Precautionary:

1. Shanghai FM Gearbox Technology and Service Co.

2. Shanghai Youtong Supply Chain Management Co.

3. Shanghai Langpaibangda Stationery Co..

4. Shanghai Huapu Cable Co.

5. Shanghai Zidan Food Packaging Printing Co.

6. Shanghai Haocheng Food Development Co., Ltd,.

7. Shanghai KBE New Energy Technology Co.

8. Shanghai KAO Co.

9. East China Central factory of Bright Diary & Food Co..

10. Shanghai Bee & Flower Co., Ltd,.

11. Shanghai Xingxing Sausage Casing Co.

Ruiqiao Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. James Joyce Coffetel, No. 596 Zhongchun Road,.

2. Jindi Weixin Innovation Park, 1288 Zhongchun Road,.

3. No. 128 Guanghua Road,.

4. Xinghewan Commercial Street,.

5. Riyue Huating Community Phase 3.

Precautionary:

1. Junlin Yihe Community,.

2. Dushi Fudi community,.

3. Red Leaf Community,.

4. Wanshunyuan Community.

5. Yangguang Yayuan Community.

6. Tengguyuan Community.

7. Yitaiyuan Community.

8. Mingmen Shijia Community.

9. Yingjiayuan Community.

10. Shengde Hengye Community,.

11. Beiqiao Old Street,.

12. Dangdai Bieshu Community,.

13. Jinbang Xingshu Community Yinqiao Residence Committee.

14. Meishu Community.

15. Dushi Yayuan Community Yinqiao Residence Committee Phase 5.

16. Fanghe Community,.

17. Zhuanzhong Jiaoshi Building,.

18. Xixun Industrial Park,.

19. Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co, 1509 Duhui Road,.

20. Lujie Fast Food Co, 1158 Duhui Road,.

21. Wanda Group, No. 2700 Dushi Road,.

22. Shanghai Weihong Electronic Technology Co, NO. 975 Duhui Road,.

23. Nanda Cable Co,.

24. China Border Construction Industry Group(Shanghai)Intelligent Technology Co.

25. Shanghai Tofflon Sci &Tech Co Third Factory.

26. Shanghai Fanyi FineTek Electronics Co..

27. Jiale Muen Innovation Park,.

28. ZTO Express Co, No. 288 Duhui Road.

29. Teral General Machine Shanghai Co.

30. Shanghai Yuanming Cultural Communication Co.

31. No. 3699 Yuanjiang Road, Xinguanghua Innovation and Intelligence Park.

32. Changmao Plywood Co, No. 1088 Zhongchun Road,.

33. Qixi Cloud Computing Co, No. 1188 Xinyuan Road,.

34. Shanghai Baoding Condiment Co, Zhongchun Road N..

35. Jinzhuan Technology and Innovation Park, No. 800 Beisong Highway,.

36. Longhu Mall,.

37. No. 335, Guanghua Road.

Meilong Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Jinlong Bieshu Community,.

2. Nanfang Gongyu Commumity,.

3. Nanfangcheng Community,.

4. Fenghe Yunshu Community,.

5. Jinmei Gongyu Community,.

6. Baocheng Building,.

7. Luoxiu Xinyuan Community,.

8. Mengjingyuan Community,.

9. Lianhua Xincun Community,.

10. Lvmei Bieshu Community,.

11. Hongshan Bandao Community,.

12. Yueguang Liuyu Community,.

13. Lianhuayuan Community,.

14. Lianhua Xinyuan Community.

15. Shanghai Hualiang Industrial Co.

Precautionary:

1. Shanghai Friend-ship Shopping Center CO,.

2. Zhonggeng Business Complex,.

3. Shanghai Xinfeng catering Co.

4. Shanghai Bohao catering Co.

5. Shanghai Tiancuiting Health Food Co.

6. JUSBIO SCIENCES (SHANGHAI) CO.

7. No. 1618 Yindu road and its branches.

8. Shanghai Liangyi Catering Co., Ltd,.

9. Shanghai Shenchuan Industrial Co., Ltd,.

10. Shanghai Huikang food supply and Marketing Co., Ltd,.

11. Shanghai Jiaguo Food Co., Ltd.

Xinzhuang Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yulanyuan Community.

2. Lane 1200 Hongxin Road,.

3. Sub-lane 33 Chunshen Liyuan,.

4. Shiji Yangguangyuan Community,.

5. Datang Bieshu Community,.

6. Dangdai Bieshu Community,.

7. Yinxing Building,.

8. Xinchun Jingyuan Community.

9. Xingzhong apartment,.

10. Hongxin Jiayuan Community,.

11. Lane 539 Shuiqing Road.

12. Xinnan Xincun Community,.

13. Kangmei Gongyu Community,.

14. Xinjianyi village,.

15. Meiyuancun Community,.

16. Shiji Mingyuan Community,.

17. Xinsong No.8 Community,.

18. Jin'ao Jiayuan Community,.

19. Lane 300 Xinli Road,.

20. Waijiucun Community,.

21. Xihuan Xincun Community,.

22. Sendu Gongyu Community,.

23. Lvmei Gongyu Community,.

24. Fulinyuan Community W..

25. Xintiandi Gongyu Community,.

26. Awinic Center, No. 1188 Qishen Road.

27. Mo. 10 Guiguan Road,.

28. Xizi international Center,.

29. Lvjie Center Community,.

30. Zhongxu Square,.

31. Zhihuiyuan Building,.

32. Weihao Auto Park,.

33. Weijing Center Office building,.

34. Laigang Chip Valley Park,.

35. Giga Force Electronic Park.

Precautionary:

1. No. 1338 Qixin Road,.

2. The AFC Building (residential area included).

3. No.6258 humin road and its branches,.

4. No. 889 Qishen road and its branches,.

5. ULACV building,.

6. No. 625 Wenxiu Road, Shanghai Tobacco Group Minhang Tobacco Dugar & Wine Co.

Qibao Town Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Jing'an Xincheng Zone 3

2. Jing'an Garden

Precautionary:

1. Baolong New Village (South zone)

2. Mingquan Apartment

3. Mingquan Garden

4. Puhui Apartment

5. Liaohuating Garden

6. East Bilinwan Community

7. Bilinwan South Community (East)

8. Bilinwan Xinyuan Phase 1

9. Bilinwan Xinyuan Phase 2

10. Yangguang Shenzhou Community (West)

11. Yangguang Shenzhou Community (East)

12. Huabao Garden

13. Poly Mingyuan

14. Luye Xiangzhou

15. Shuixie Huadi

16. Yihao Mingdi

17. Fenghe Lanting

18. Bengchi Villa

19. Huaxing Villa

20. Bailang New Village

21. Jingduyuan Community

22. Mudan Apartment

23. Mudan New Village

24. Jinmeiyuan Community

25. Jiabao No.1 Village

26. Jiabao No.2-4 Village

27. Silian Community

28. Ouxiang Mingdi

29. Dongyuan Daqian Villa

30. Daduhui Hefeng

31. Xindu Mingyuan (East)

32. Xindu Mingyuan (West)

33. Jiajingyuan Community

34. Wantai Apartment

35. Taijingyuan Community

36. Huibao Apartment

37. Jialiyuan Community

38. Guangda Xinyuan

39. Xinglong Villa

40. Haixing Apartment

41. Shangcheng Hebing

42. Dongfeng Community

43. Jintai Apartment

44. Jinjuyuan Community

45. Jing'an Xincheng Zone 1

46. Jing'an Xincheng Zone 9

47. Jing'an Xincheng Zone 11

48. Jiuge Garden Phase 3

49. Jiuge Zhongting

50. Jing'an Xincheng New Zone 9

51. Lane 606 Hangdong Road

52. Huafuyuan Community

53. Sanjiayuan Community

54. Hengjingyuan Community

55. Jingliyuan Community

56. Fenglida Community

57. Jiafeng community

58. Block 2, Hanghua No.4 Village

59. Huajing Garden

60. Hongxi Garden

61. Futai Jingyuan

62. Jiuxing Village

63. Hongqiao Pharmaceutical

64. Heraeus

65. Shanghai Qibao Dwight High School

66. HEMA X Member Store

67. Vanguard

68. Carrefour

69. BLT Supermarket

70. Yonghui Supermarket

71. HEMA Fresh

72. Construction site at MHPO-0104 Unit, No.18-01 plot in Qibao Town

73. Construction site of Huangdu Garden Phase 4 (South Zone)

74. Construction site at MHC10105 Unit, No.03-12 Plot in Qibao Town

75. Construction site of Qibao communication machine building

76. Construction site at MHP0-0105 Unit, No.05-08 Plot in Qibao Town

77. Construction site at MHP0-0105 Unit, No.10-06 Plot in Qibao Town

78. Construction site of Huaxinyuan Kindergarten in Qibao Town

Hongqiao Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. No. 578, No. 580, Wuzhong Road, Bright Dairy

2. Shenergy Group Building

3. Science and Technology Oasis Phase 1-3

4. No. 3500 Yan'an West Road (Municipal Maintenance)

5. No. 1699 Gubei Road (Business Plaza)

6. Ting Hsin Group W Plaza and Jingshangjing

7. No. 999 Wuzhong Road

8. Hongqiao Headquarters No. 1

9. No. 1618, Yishan Road, Xinyi City

Huacao Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Xiangbin No.1 Village

2. Xiangbin No.2 Village

3. Westwood Green

4. Xijiao Manor

5. Tudor Villa

6. Risen Villa

7. Jinqiu Yiyun Garden

8. Kingdom Place

9. Zhuxin No.1 Village

10. Jiufang Home

11. Zidifang

12. Ziliang Community

13. Ziwei No.2 Village

14. Hong Kong Garden

15. Jingyayuan

16. Aibo No.7 Villages

17. Hongqiao Mingya Garden

18. Xinchang Jiayuan

19. Hongluwan

20. Zhujiajing Village

21. No. 228 Jizhai Road and branch

22. Shanghong Pharmacy (Zhuzhai Store)

23. Baiguoyuan (Zhuzhai Store)

24. FamilyMart (Zhuzhai Store)

25. La Rive des Pains (Jinfeng Store)

26. Babemax (Zhuzhai Store)

Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Shanghai Jiaotong University (Minhang Campus)

2. Shanghai Dianji University (Minhang Campus)

3. Shanghai Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone New Management Center (No. 1251 Jiangchuan Road)

4. Greater Neo Bay Sci-Tech Innovation Plaza (No. 940 Jianchuan Road)

5. Chengkang Pharmacy (Anning Road Store)

6. Shangyou Mate (Lefang Store)

7. Foh Sing Flour Mill (253 Xinmin Road)

8. Huhua International Hotel (Heqing Road)

Gumei Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Century Mart (Gumei Life Shopping Plaza)

Precautionary:

1. Wanyuan Lohas Plaza Shangyou Supermarket

2. Aldi

3. FreshHippo (Caobao Road Store)

4. Ipien Fresh

5. Seafood Restaurant

6. Lvyangcun Restaurant (Gudai Road)

7. Laoshengchang (Gumei Road Store)

8. Heji Restaurant (Longming Road)

9. Caohejing Atour Hotel

10. Shanghai Ouli Theme Hotel

Xinhong Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 180, Xihuamei Road

2. Jiahua Jingyuan

3. TPV Building

4. North Tower, Block B, Lane 1466, Shenchang Road

Precautionary:

1. Hanghua Xinyuan

2. No. 18 Zhonghuamei Road

3. Xianghua Electromechanical Community

4. Henderson CIFI

5. Shangpin Huating

6. Hongqiao Vanke Ruyuan (Phase I, III, IV)

7. Laigang Xinyuan

8. TheHub Mall

9. Libao Plaza

10. Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center (bonded warehouse)

11. Zhongjun Plaza

12. Macrolink Shopping Mall

13. Yupei International Holdings

Pujing Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Expo No.14 Neighborhoods

2. Expo No.16 Neighborhoods

3. New Pujiang City Phase II (Puchi Road Lane 1628, Lane 1659)

4. OCT Phase 8 (Lane 1336, Puchi Road)

5. Baoli Jasmine Mansion (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III)

6. Hanyun Yating A1

7. Public Security Building

8. Yusong Village

Precautionary:

1. Yusong Community (Lane 3700, Liyue Road)

2. Expo No.13 Neighborhoods

3. Jingshuyuan East No.5 Village

4. Jingshuyuan West No.5 Village

5. Jingshu Court Middle No.10 Village

6. Jingshuyuan West No.10 Village

7. Jingshuyuan No.8 Village

8. New Pujiang City Phase 1 (Lane 199, Jianghua Road, Lane 399, Jianghua Road, Lane 400, Jianghua Road, Lane 600, Jianghua Road, and Lane 400, Jiangliu Road)

9. Firenze Garden (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 4, Phase 5)

10. OCT Phase II (Lane 500 Jiangzhi Road)

11. Pujiang Kunting (Phase 4)

12. Pujiang Yicheng (Phase I)

13. No. 800, Puxing Highway (Buildings B, C, D)

14. Vanke VMO

Xinzhuang Industrial Zone

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Tianheng City

2. Jinfengyuan

3. Logistics Park (No. 2588, Lianhua South Road)

4. Evonik Degussa

5. Technoflex

6. Daikin

7. Mitsubishi Electric

8. Xindu Farmers' Market

Precautionary:

1. Jinxiu Home

2. Hailian Zhigu Apartment

3. Shanghai ITW Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd.

4. AT&S (China) Co., Ltd.

5. Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd.

6. VICO

7. Armorlink

8. Engel

9. Aerospace Academy (No. 3666 Yuanjiang Road)

10. Aerospace Academy (No. 3805, Jindu Road)

11. Hualian Supermarket (Shenbei Road Store)

12. Jiadele Supermarket (No. 2687, Lane Xindu Road)

13. Qiandama (Liu'an Renjia Store)

14. Lianhua Fresh Supermarket (No. 2541, Xindu Road)

15. JD Shanghai Xinzhuang Branch (Room 103, Building 4, No. 55, Chunguang Road)

16. Guoda Pharmacy (722 Chunguang Road)

17. Yifeng Pharmacy (No. 162 Shenbei Road)

18. Leiyunshang (No. 2729 Xindu Road)

19. Leiyunshang (No. 507, Ping Bei Road).